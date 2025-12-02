Submit Release
Attorney General Brenna Bird Completes Work in All 99 Counties

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced she has completed work in all 99 Iowa counties. She met with Iowans from every corner of the state holding roundtable discussions, working with law enforcement and prosecutors, touring businesses, and holding community conversations.  

“Hearing about the issues affecting Iowans is necessary to represent them effectively,” said Attorney General Bird. “This year, I’ve met with law enforcement officers, farmers, county attorneys, medical professionals, business owners, and other local leaders. Based on these conversations, we’ve made improvements to our victim services, advocated for higher penalties for assaults on first responders, worked to protect kids online, battled scammers, fought for farmers, and continually protected the rights of Iowans. I look forward to all we will accomplish in 2026.”  

Attorney General Bird wrapped up her 99-county tour in Guthrie County on Monday at Helena Agri-Enterprises in Guthrie Center. She discussed the current issues affecting Iowa farmers and Ag suppliers with Guthrie County Attorney Dana Minteer and a representative from Iowa Corn.

