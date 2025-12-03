Ascot Media Group Reflects on 18 Years of Author Advocacy Amid a Changing Industry

As authors face an increasingly crowded and fast-evolving publishing landscape, one Texas-based publicity firm is marking a milestone.

Every story has the power to touch someone’s life. We just make sure it reaches the people who need to hear it.” — Trish Stevens, founder of Ascot Media Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With new publishing models, AI-driven scams and a surge in self-publishing reshaping the literary landscape, many authors are searching for reliable guidance. Ascot Media Group, now celebrating its 18th year, has positioned itself as one of the firms helping writers navigate those challenges and reach readers.

“For nearly two decades, our mission has been to help authors share their voices with the world,” said Trish Stevens, founder of Ascot Media Group. “Every story has the power to touch someone’s life. We just make sure it reaches the people who need to hear it.”

The Story Behind the Stories

Founded 18 years ago in Friendswood, Texas, Ascot Media Group has become a trusted bridge between authors and the media. From debut writers to NY Times bestselling authors and public figures, politicians, judges and celebrities, the company has helped clients across every genre find their audiences — and, in some cases, even movie deals.

“Every day, our inbox fills with fascinating people and powerful stories waiting to be told,” Stevens said. “Whatever the topic, whatever the genre, chances are we’ve worked with an author who has brought one of those stories to life.”

A Reputation Built on Heart and Integrity

Behind Ascot’s success is Stevens’ belief that every author deserves a fair shot at being heard — not just those with big budgets or big names. Known for her compassion toward “struggling authors,” she offers a range of affordable publicity plans designed to meet writers where they are.

“I never want cost to be the barrier between an author and their readers,” Stevens said. “Some of our most inspiring clients started with nothing more than a manuscript and a dream of making it big.”

That approach has earned Ascot both loyalty and respect. Many authors return with every new book, and other PR firms even turn to Ascot behind the scenes to execute their campaigns — a testament to the firm’s results and professionalism.

In 2026, the company is expanding its services to support authors at every stage of the publishing journey, from editing and back cover synopses to publishing and audiobook production.

Transparency Authors Can Trust

As AI-driven scams flood the publishing world, it’s become more important than ever for authors to do their due diligence when it comes to doing business with agents, publishers and marketing firms. Ascot Media Group stands apart because it operates with full transparency, credible testimonials (www.ascotmedia.com/testimonials) and a long track record of real results.

A Partner to the Media

With countless media relationships built over the years, Ascot remains a go-to resource for journalists and producers worldwide in search of credible guests and compelling story ideas.

“If you need stories, we have them — all of them,” Stevens said. “Because stories are what connect us, and helping share them is what drives us.”

About Ascot Media Group

For more than 18 years, Ascot Media Group has specialized in publicity campaigns for emerging and established authors alike, helping them achieve local, national and international exposure (www.ascotmedia.com/testimonials). Some now have movies, with others in the making. The company routinely ranks in the top two on https://www.toppragencies.com/rankings-of-best-books-and-publications-pr-agencies-and-pr-firms for Best Books and Publications PR Agencies, and has helped some authors reach the NY Times bestsellers list.

For more information, please visit https://ascotmedia.com/.

