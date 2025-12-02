TUFF SHED HONORS LOCAL PURPLE HEART VETERAN WITH CUSTOM BARN AND GOLF SIMULATOR IN ROCHESTER

Tuff Shed Logo

TUFF SHED HONORS LOCAL PURPLE HEART VETERAN WITH CUSTOM BARN & GOLF SIMULATOR IN ROCHESTER; Partnership with Impact Sports Highlighted During a Season of Giving

We are honored to give something meaningful back to a soldier who has already given so much for our country...” — Phil Worth, Vice President of Marketing at Tuff Shed

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the season of giving continues, Tuff Shed proudly announces the completion of a meaningful community project for Purple Heart recipient Daniel Scipioni and his family in Rochester, New York. In partnership with Impact Sports, Tuff Shed designed and installed a custom 14’x18’ barn structure that has been outfitted with a full, year-round indoor golf simulator; providing recreation, rehabilitation, and family connection regardless of Rochester’s weather. The two companies put the finishing touches on the shed and the golf simulator during November.The new backyard golf simulator shed builds on the Scipioni family’s recent mortgage-free home donation, received through the Military Warriors Support Foundation and the Bank of America Homes4WoundedHeroes program. Now, the family will have a dedicated space where they can play, practice, and spend time together.The Tuff Shed structure was manufactured locally in Rochester and installed in early November, followed by Impact Sports’ contractors installing custom components such as insulation, electrical, HVAC, projection screen, padding, turf, and the high-tech simulator system.“We are honored to give something meaningful back to a soldier who has already given so much for our country,” said Phil Worth, Vice President of Marketing at Tuff Shed. “Our customers use our buildings in countless creative ways, and this project is a powerful example of how a simple structure can make a lasting difference in someone’s daily life.”Scipioni, originally from Brockport, NY, served with the 25th Infantry Division Stryker Brigade Combat Team in Afghanistan and sustained serious combat injuries before being honorably discharged in 2013.The project reflects Tuff Shed’s long-standing commitment to community giveback efforts and its continued support for veterans nationwide. While Veterans Day has passed, the project embodies the ongoing spirit of gratitude and the importance of honoring military families year-round.Local Tie-In: National Shed Day As this announcement aligns closely with National Shed Day on November 30, Tuff Shed is also celebrating the creative ways customers across the country use their sheds from workshops to studios to backyard recreation spaces like the Scipioni family’s new golf simulator shed. National Shed Day represents a moment to highlight these unique uses and some of the people who have had one of these structures improve their life.For more information about Tuff Shed’s community initiatives, visit www.tuffshed.com About Tuff ShedFounded in 1981 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Tuff Shed has delivered and installed nearly two million buildings nationwide. With 59 production facilities and 194 retail locations across the U.S., Tuff Shed is a leading provider of storage buildings, garages, and custom modular structures. Tuff Shed is also an authorized service provider for The Home Depot, offering exclusive building products across the lower 48 states.About Impact SportsImpact Sports specializes in high-quality, customizable indoor golf simulator systems for homes and commercial spaces. Offering DIY kits and fully installed solutions, Impact Sports provides tailored simulator experiences to customers nationwide.

