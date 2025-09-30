Refinery Medspa Teams Up with HerScan for Life-Saving Mobile Breast Ultrasound Event
On October 17, women in West Melbourne and Indian Harbour Beach will have access to convenient, painless breast ultrasound screenings—no referral needed.
Why It Matters
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women, and early detection saves lives. For women with dense breast tissue, ultrasounds can dramatically improve cancer detection. Studies show detection rates increase from about 48% with mammography alone to as high as 96% when ultrasound is added.
Unlike traditional mammograms, HerScan’s screenings are radiation-free, compression-free, and only take about 20 minutes. All scans are interpreted by board-certified radiologists, and patients receive their results online.
Event Highlights
-Date: Thursday, October 17, 2025
-Locations: Indian Harbour Beach
-What to Expect: Quick, painless breast ultrasound screenings conducted on-site in HerScan’s mobile unit
-Accessibility: No prescription or doctor referral required
-Pricing: HerScan typically charges $295 for a comprehensive scan (includes both breasts, underarms, radiologist review, and digital results). Refinery Medspa is working with HerScan to offer special community pricing; details will be announced soon.
“Partnering with HerScan gives our community access to preventative care that’s typically harder to get,” said Karin Stoldt, Registered Nurse at Skin & Body by The Refinery Medspa. “Our mission has always been to empower women—not just in beauty and wellness, but in their overall health. This event is one more way we’re putting that into action.”
About HerScan
HerScan is a Tampa Bay–based provider of mobile breast ultrasound screenings that travel nationwide to deliver affordable, accessible breast health services. By removing the need for referrals and offering convenient, state-of-the-art technology, HerScan is a leader in early breast cancer detection. For more information, visit www.herscan.com.
About Refinery Medspa & Wellness
With locations in West Melbourne and Indian Harbour Beach, Refinery Medspa & Wellness offers a full range of medical aesthetic and wellness services. Known for blending luxury with advanced treatments, Refinery is also committed to supporting community health initiatives that empower clients to live more confident, healthy lives.
