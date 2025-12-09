Corbec Media Launches End-of-Year Special: Three Months of Social Media and Press Release Package For Small Businesses

Corbec Media is a results-driven marketing agency provides personalized marketing services tailored to small businesses needs and budgets. Becky Rolland, owner of Corbec Media

The End-of-Year Special offers small business owners three months of social media content and a professionally written and distributed press release.

We take pride in offering a hands-on and personable approach to marketing strategy and branding for our clients, specifically small business owners.” — Becky Rolland, Owner of Corbec Media, LLC

LAFAYETTE , LA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corbec Media , a full-service marketing agency specializing in website and graphic design, social media management, and digital advertising, announced the launch of its annual End-of-Year Special for new small business clients. The company's primary mission is to make its services affordable, accountable, and accessible to all. The End-of-Year Special offers clients three months of social media content across multiple platforms, a professionally written and distributed press release , and a complimentary website analysis for $1,250.00, reduced from the standard package price of $1,550.00.The End of Year Special is meant to help small businesses start 2026 off with visibility. The special includes 4 to 6 posts across multiple social media platforms (including Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Google My Business, and X) for three months. The posts will feature original content, photographs or graphics, captions, mentions and hashtags. In addition, a press release will be included. The press release will be distributed to hundreds of media outlets (locally and nationally), including major search engine platforms (Google, Yahoo, Bing and more), radio and television newsrooms, and independent journalists for maximum visibility.“Our team of writers, graphic designers, social media managers, programmers, and developers share one mission – to provide small businesses with high-quality digital marketing services so that companies can generate more leads, sales, and brand awareness,” said Becky Rolland, owner of Corbec Media. "We cater to small business owners and can customize our marketing plans to match any budget."Corbec Media is a full-service marketing company and offers small businesses marketing strategy, web and brand design, social media management, SEO, video production, press release distribution, email marketing, and more. A free website analysis offered by Corbec Media, includes a complete website audit, including Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) to improve your cyber presence. Website will be reviewed for usability (whether it has a friendly, responsive design), accessibility to users and search engines, and credibility (based on its about page and client reviews). Corbec Media also offers a free marketing guide for small businesses, downloadable on its website, corbecmedia.com.About Corbec MediaAt Corbec Media's mission is to provide results-oriented advertising, public relations, and marketing designed to meet small business owner's objectives while excelling at customer service. It's mission is to utilize the increase of awareness, sales, or other mutually agreed-upon criteria to measure success. For more information on Corbec Media call (504) 236-7919 or visit corbecmedia.com to book a growth strategy call.

Corbec Media - Marketing for Small Business

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.