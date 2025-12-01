Rodney Greenup Builds Resilience and Opportunity Across America With New Initiative To Help Minority-Owned Businesses

Rodney Greenup is a Government Contract Specialist & Coach with 35+ years guiding businesses to six-figure contract wins with the U.S. Federal Government. Government Contract Qualifications Checklist

An engineering visionary and construction leader, Greenup transforms infrastructure and communities by teaching business owners to win government contracts.

This isn’t about waiting for a quota or a favor. This is about stepping into billion-dollar opportunities with preparation, partnerships, and proof.” — Rodney Greenup, President and founder of Greenup Industries

BATON ROUGE , LA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An engineering and construction executive with over three decades of experience orchestrating complex infrastructure, industrial, and environmental projects throughout the Gulf South and across the United States, Rodney Greenup is channelling his leadership into helping other minority businesses secure government contracts. In August, he co-hosted a 3-day Zoom Webinar with Dr. Karwanna Irving to teach business owners how to secure massive federal contracts-ranging from $2 million to $250 million-without relying on DEI initiatives or minority set-asides. Those interested in finding out more information about Greenup's new initiative can visit https://howtowingovernmentcontracts.com. As federal diversity incentives face increasing uncertainty, Greenup partners with the Black Directory to flip the script and empower minority-owned businesses to build million-dollar empires through smart strategy—not handouts. His upcoming seminars will be hosted on Zoom and open to serious business owners. Attendees will learn how Greenup led his company, Greenup Industries became a federal powerhouse and how smaller firms can plug into current subcontracting and JV opportunities available through Black Directory membership. He will also highlight the power of mentor-protégé agreements, the benefits of teaming, and the specific services his firm is actively seeking, especially in staff augmentation, professional services, construction, and engineering.“This isn’t about waiting for a quota or a favor,” said Greenup. “This is about stepping into billion-dollar opportunities with preparation, partnerships, and proof. We’re looking to collaborate with minority firms who are ready to grow—because there’s room at the table, but only for those who know how to play the game.”Founder and Owner of Greenup Industries, Greenup has won multiple U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contracts. Under his leadership, the firm has delivered landmark projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—such as two clay supply contracts for the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Levee and the $142 million Plaquemines Parish levee and drainage relocation—while recording over 120,000 safe man-hours in 2023 and earning accolades from the Southern Regional Minority Diversity Council, Shell, Motiva, and the Inc. 5000 as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies. He also led the development of Greenup Tracker, a proprietary digital platform streamlining vendor management and compliance. Equally important, Greenup Industries maintains a diverse and safety-focused workforce that reflects the communities it serves.Greenup's dynamic career bridges public service and private enterprise, from managing billion-dollar federal programs to founding and scaling multiple successful companies that deliver critical infrastructure and industrial services. With a master's degree in Engineering Management and a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Orleans, he has always been motivated by the challenge of building. Not only in infrastructure but also in organizations, partnerships, and opportunities to build a better world for future generations.Innovation is central to Greenup’s approach. Earlier in his career, Greenup co-founded Pontchartrain Partners, LLC—a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a $1.2 billion hurricane protection program to protect St. Bernard Parish. Pontchartrain Partners has grown into a leader in heavy civil, marine, and coastal restoration construction, frequently cited as a model federal small business.Prior to founding Greenup Industries in 2012, he served as President of Gulf South Engineering and Testing, overseeing major public and private infrastructure projects across the Gulf Coast. He also modernized BFM Corporations by integrating laser scanning and hydrographic technology to expand its capabilities for engineering and construction clients. Today, Greenup Industries serves federal, municipal, and petrochemical clients, providing expertise in civil construction, facility maintenance, and AMI meter installation.About Rodney GreenupRodney Greenup, a New Orleans native, began his career as a mechanical engineer and project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. With over 25 years of experience in providing project management and technical solutions to large-scale construction and maintenance projects. He owns Greenup Industries, a trusted solutions provider, is also the recipient of several awards, including the Gold Medal Award presented by Shell/Norco, the Contractor Safety Award, presented by CAST, Supplier of the presented by Tier III, Emerging Growth Company Award, presented by ACG, and many more.

