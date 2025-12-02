Berry Law Awarded 2025 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award

Berry Law Logo Berry Law has been awarded the 2025 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award by the U.S. Department of Labor. This recognition reflects our continued commitment to hiring, retaining, and supporting Veterans across our team.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berry Law has been awarded the 2025 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award by the U.S. Department of Labor. This national award recognizes employers that show a strong commitment to hiring, training, and retaining Veterans in the workplace.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level award that honors employers for their investment in the careers of U.S. military Veterans. Berry Law met the requirements for the Gold Medallion based on its Veteran hiring rates, retention practices, and ongoing support for professional development.

As a Veteran-led firm with a large number of Veterans and military family members on staff, Berry Law maintains a mission rooted in service and leadership. The values learned in uniform continue to guide the firm’s approach to teamwork, culture, and its focus on supporting Veterans nationwide.

“Veterans bring discipline, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility to every part of our organization,” said John S. Berry, CEO of Berry Law and retired U.S. Army Veteran. “Their experience strengthens our team and helps us better serve our clients. We are honored to receive this recognition from the Department of Labor.”

Berry Law has defended and supported Veterans for more than 60 years. Hiring and developing Veterans is a key part of the firm’s identity, and Veterans continue to play a central role in leadership, operations, and client service.

The Department of Labor has listed Berry Law among 2025 award recipients on HIREVets.gov/Awardees. The firm will also receive a formal certificate signed by the Secretary of Labor.

About Berry Law

Berry Law is a Veteran-led law firm headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, representing clients nationwide in Veterans disability appeals and throughout Nebraska and Iowa in personal injury matters. With a strong Veteran presence on staff, the firm is committed to supporting Veterans in both legal advocacy and career development.

