Berry Law Wins 4 Telly Awards for Veteran-Focused Video Excellence

Berry Law | Since 1965 Berry Law Telly Award Statues

Berry Law, a veteran-led firm, earns four Telly Awards for standout video storytelling, honoring Veterans and community impact.

Every film, spot, and podcast we produce is rooted in service. Just as we advocate for Veterans’ disability benefits and for the seriously injured, our creative work honors those same battles.” — John S. Berry

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berry Law, a veteran-led national law firm headquartered in Nebraska, is celebrating four honors from the 46th Annual Telly Awards with the arrival of the official statuettes. The competition, which announced winners in late May, drew more than 13,000 entries worldwide. With the awards now in hand, Berry Law is sharing this milestone with the communities it serves: Veterans nationwide and individuals seriously injured across the United States.

The Telly Awards are the world’s largest honor for excellence in video and television across all screens, recognizing work from leading global brands, respected organizations, and independent creators. This year’s theme, “Stories Take Shape,” highlights how today’s creators blend proven storytelling with emerging formats—an approach reflected in Berry Law’s purpose-driven productions and client advocacy.

Berry Law’s Award-Winning Entries Include:

•Silver Telly — Law & Legal Services: Founded and Operated by American Veterans and Patriots

•Bronze Telly — Branding: Founded and Operated by American Veterans and Patriots

•Bronze Telly — Corporate Image: Empowering Veterans with the Johnny Rodgers Career & Technical Scholarship

•Bronze Telly — Video Podcast: Veteran Led: The Green Beret Affair in Vietnam with John Stevens Berry, Sr.

“These awards matter because the stories matter,” said John Berry, CEO and Executive Creative Director. “Every film, spot, and podcast we produce is rooted in service. Just as we advocate for Veterans’ disability benefits and for the seriously injured in personal injury cases, our creative work honors those same battles—on screen and in the courtroom.”

“Our team is mission-first,” said Bob Musilek, Chief Marketing Officer. “We don’t chase trends—we tell the truth with craft. These Telly Awards validate that our creative work can stand alongside the best in the world while staying faithful to the people we serve: Veterans and families who trust us to fight for them.”

Creative Team Credits

•Executive Creative Director: John S. Berry

•Executive Producer: Bob Musilek

•Director & Editor: Trevor Neely

•Co-Producer: Nicole Maxwell

•Podcast Host & Talent: John S. Berry and John Stevens Berry, Sr.

•Video Host & Talent: John S. Berry and Johnny Rodgers

The Telly Awards celebrate excellence alongside global leaders such as Netflix, HBO, National Geographic, and Volkswagen. Berry Law’s recognition marks a unique achievement: a veteran-led law firm using video, podcasting, and branding to elevate Veterans’ voices and build national awareness for disability and injury advocacy.

To view Berry Law’s award-winning work, visit The Telly Awards Gallery. For press inquiries, contact marketing@berrylaw.com or (402) 466-8444.

About Berry Law

Founded in 1965, Berry Law is an award-winning, veteran-led national law firm based in Nebraska. With offices serving clients across the country, the firm focuses on Veterans disability appeals, personal injury litigation, and serious injury representation. Berry Law represents Veterans and injured individuals in all 50 states and is committed to Veterans Serving Veterans—bringing military values, advocacy, and accountability to every case.

Bronze Telly Award | Veteran Led: Green Beret Affair in Vietnam with John Stevens Berry, Sr.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.