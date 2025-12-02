Canada-Backed Mental Health Project in Guyana Concludes After Reaching 75,000 People

Partners, counsellors, educators, and community leaders recognized at the SPAR Project Closing Ceremony in Georgetown.

Delivered by IDRF in collaboration with national partners, the initiative expanded counselling, training, and mental health outreach across Guyana.

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF), in partnership with the Government of Canada, hosted the closing ceremony for the Safeguarding the Human Dignity and the Rights of Populations At-Risk for Ill-Mental Health in Vulnerable Communities Across Guyana (SPAR) Project. The event took place on November 27, 2025 at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown and marked the conclusion of a multi-year national initiative that expanded mental health services and strengthened community support in all ten regions of Guyana.

Guyana continues to confront serious mental health challenges. Communities across the country have long faced limited access to counselling, widespread stigma, and a shortage of trained responders. Rural and low-income families often experience the greatest barriers to help. Launched in 2022 with funding from Global Affairs Canada, the SPAR Project was created with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, civil society partners, and health providers to address these issues through counselling, training, mental health literacy programs, and community outreach.

His Excellency Sébastien Sigouin, High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, praised the impact of the initiative and encouraged continued national commitment. He stated: “This project had a great impact, but it also showed that much more can still be done. It showed that there is a deep desire within the Guyanese society to address the root causes of mental health challenges, within the homes, within the communities, and within the schools across the country. Today, we may celebrate the end of the project, but we also mark a start for all of us to promote mental health. It is okay to talk about how you feel. It is okay to check on your friends. Take a break, seek help when you need it. It is okay not to be okay and talk about it.”

The Honourable Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Health, highlighted the evolution of Guyana’s mental health sector and the role SPAR played in strengthening it. He stated: “We greatly value the work that IDRF and their team have done over the past couple of years. From the way we collaborated to design the program to meet the Ministry's needs, to the outcomes we are now seeing, it is clear we have hit the mark in improving mental health support in Guyana. The Gatekeeper Suicide Prevention Training program connects communities to the health system, giving people someone they can talk to locally. Our mental health strategy is now complete, and IDRF provided valuable input and assistance. With both legislation and this strategy in place, we are actively working to implement it across the country.”

Over the five-year span of the project, more than 75,000 people were reached through mental health activities, referrals, training, and awareness efforts. The initiative trained 1,076 community Gatekeepers in mental health literacy and suicide risk identification. It strengthened school involvement by preparing 155 Peer Inclusion Leaders and 71 educators to support student wellbeing. The project delivered more than 1,650 hours of counselling to individuals at risk and more than 1,600 community care visits for families, adolescents, and chronically ill patients. Additional support included workshops for parents, early school leavers, and adolescent mothers.

The national awareness campaign “Let’s Talk Guyana” reached more than 25,000 people. Through creative content, billboards, community activities, and public messaging, the campaign encouraged open conversations and helped reduce stigma around mental health. Community members shared personal experiences describing how the training, counselling, and outreach programs provided support during difficult moments and helped them access services for the first time.

Nabil Ali, Chief Operations Officer at IDRF, recognized the shared effort behind the project’s success. He stated: “This is a testament to all the hands and hearts that made this possible. Every milestone we celebrated today was made possible through partnership with government agencies, community organizations, and dedicated practitioners who brought expertise, trust, and commitment to this work. With the systems built, the portal launched, national-level tools developed, and awareness rising, Guyana now has a strong foundation to scale sustainable, community-driven mental health support.”

