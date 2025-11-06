Over 150 Students Across Guyana Trained to Champion Inclusion and Mental Health

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 150 students from 15 schools across seven regions have been trained as Peer Inclusion Leaders under the Safeguarding the Human Dignity and Rights of Populations At-Risk (SPAR) Project, a partnership between the International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF), the Ministry of Education, and Global Affairs Canada.

The initiative equips students with the skills and confidence to create safer, more inclusive school environments and to promote mental wellbeing among their peers. Through creative workshops and team-based activities, the students explored inclusion, gender equality, and mental health awareness while learning how to support one another and challenge stigma in their communities.

“These students are the heart of change,” said Kayla Ahmad, Program Manager at IDRF Canada. “Their empathy, leadership, and courage are helping redefine what inclusive education looks like in Guyana.”

After the trainings in May 2025, IDRF worked closely with student leaders to design Inclusion Activity Packages tailored to their school communities. Each package included sports gear, art supplies, and games that encourage collaboration, creativity, and friendship. The packages were distributed across schools between September and October 2025, helping students foster connection and build positive social spaces.

During one of the distributions, Akash Persaud, Senior Guidance and Counselling Officer at the Ministry of Education, commended the young leaders. “Even simple activities like these can help you form friendships, build connections, and open up conversations about things that matter to you,” he said.

Elyas Burney, IDRF’s Director of Global Programs and Social Impact, highlighted the broader goal of the initiative. “The dedication of these students is inspiring,” he said. “By empowering youth to lead on inclusion and mental health, we are investing in a future where every child feels seen, supported, and valued.”

The SPAR Project continues to build momentum across Guyana, linking education and mental health through community-based leadership. When students feel included and supported, they are more likely to stay in school, perform better academically, and develop stronger emotional and social skills. With the continued support of Global Affairs Canada, IDRF and the Ministry of Education are strengthening Guyana’s education system by ensuring that every student has the opportunity to learn and thrive in a safe and welcoming environment.

About IDRF

The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) is a Canadian charitable organization dedicated to empowering vulnerable communities through sustainable development, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. To learn more, visit www.idrf.ca.

