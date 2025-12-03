Award-Winning Documentary Celebrates the Artist Who Turned Grief Into a Global Healing Practice

The acclaimed short film follows Clara Berta’s journey through loss and creative healing as it screens at the Culver City Film Festival this December.

Coming from narrative filmmaking, I rarely shift into documentary work, but Clara’s story moved me deeply. I knew we had to capture it honestly while staying true to the abstract nature of her art.”
— Ayrton Carrazco, Director
CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clara Berta never intended to be the subject of a documentary. What began as a simple request for a few short videos evolved into a deeply personal, award-winning film after director Ayrton Carrazco heard her story.

“After I shared my journey, Ayrton suggested we make a film,” says Berta. “He believed in my story and wanted the world to hear it.”

That story, one of love, loss, resilience, and the transformative power of creativity, is now the critically acclaimed documentary Clara Berta: An Artist’s Journey. The film is the Audience Award winner for Best Short Documentary at the Silicon Beach Film Festival and will screen at the Culver City Film Festival December 4–12, 2025, at The Culver Theater.

The official trailer is available here: Watch the official trailer.

A Story of Love, Loss, and the Art That Healed Her

At the center of the documentary is Sandy, Berta’s late fiancé.

“I wanted to honor Sandy because he was an important part of my life,” Berta shares. “Even as he battled dementia, he was loving, encouraging, and supportive until the very end.”

Director Ayrton Carrazco says he felt an immediate connection to the project.

“Coming from narrative filmmaking, I’m a story guy, and it’s rare that a story moves me enough to pull me into documentary work. Meeting Clara was inspiring and deeply emotional. I knew immediately that we had to capture her story and share it with the world. The biggest challenge was honoring the abstract nature of her art while still grounding the film in something the audience could follow.”

– Ayrton Carrazco, Director

The film follows Berta as she channels her grief into her painting practice, revealing how creativity became her path back to wholeness.

From Canvas to Healing Practice

Born in the Hungarian enclave of Romania, Berta is a contemporary abstract artist based in Laguna Beach. She holds a psychology degree from Antioch University and is a certified healing art facilitator through Art4Healing.

Her work has achieved international acclaim, including a Gold Award from the Chiba City Museum of Art in Japan. Her paintings are represented by galleries in Los Angeles, Berlin, Palm Springs, and Brussels.

Her work also frequently appears on screen. Through Art Pic in North Hollywood, Berta’s paintings have been featured on Modern Family, NCIS, Ray Donovan, Million Dollar Listing LA, and most recently in a Ray-Ban Meta Super Bowl commercial with Kris Jenner, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt.

“I did not know about it until the commercial aired,” Berta says.

Workshops, Speaking, and Healing Through Art

Berta leads workshops that use creative expression as a therapeutic tool for processing grief, trauma, and emotional recovery. She is available for:

• Corporate wellness programs
• Retreats and conference sessions
• Healing art workshops
• Speaking engagements on creativity, resilience, and emotional well-being

Screening Information

Film: Clara Berta: An Artist’s Journey
Award: Audience Award for Best Short Documentary, Silicon Beach Film Festival
Festival: Culver City Film Festival
Location: The Culver Theater, 9500 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Dates: December 4–12, 2025
Tickets: Available through the Culver City Film Festival website

Clara Berta is available for interviews.

Official Trailer | Clara Berta: An Artist’s Journey (Audience Award Winner)

