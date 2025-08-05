TheBlock. Appoints AJ Sabbah to Board of Advisors, Strengthening U.S. - UAE Virtual Asset Ecosystem

AJ Sabbah and Danosch Zahedi, Chief Executive Officer of The Block, recording a podcast in Los Angeles, California. AJ Sabbah, newly appointed Director of Global Partnerships & Media Strategy at TheBlock. and member of its Board of Advisors. AJ Sabbah moderating a high-level panel at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival on the topic “Decentralization in Action: Going Beyond the Node,” featuring leaders from Near Foundation and the European Blockchain Association. AJ Sabbah with Jesse Pollak, Founder of Base and Head of Protocols at Coinbase, at the Onchain Summit in San Francisco, where AJ was a featured speaker.

AJ Sabbah joins TheBlock.’s Board, advancing global Web3 strategy and U.S.- UAE partnerships in innovation, media, and digital assets.

His addition to the team will help cement TheBlock.'s position as the definitive global home for virtual asset companies and builders.” — Danosch Zahedi, CEO of TheBlock.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheBlock. , the International Chamber of Virtual Assets, today announced the appointment of AJ Sabbah to its Board of Advisors. In addition to his advisory role, AJ has also been appointed as Director of Global Partnerships & Media Strategy to support his ongoing contributions to the board. AJ will lead strategic initiatives to strengthen connections between U.S. and UAE ecosystems while advancing TheBlock.'s mission to empower virtual asset builders."AJ's unparalleled expertise, strategic U.S. connections, and genuine passion for innovation make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Danosch, CEO of TheBlock. "His addition to the team will help cement TheBlock.'s position as the definitive global home for virtual asset companies and builders."The appointment leverages AJ's extensive networks and media presence to accelerate cross-border business development opportunities for TheBlock.'s global community. He transitioned from clean energy at Tesla to Web3 entrepreneur, serving as investor and adviser across multi-chain projects while building his profile as an international speaker, community builder, and media host."As crypto policy evolves in the West, this is the perfect moment for this collaboration," said AJ Sabbah. "The leadership at TheBlock. is unparalleled, and the UAE is leading the way on emerging technology and innovations. I'm excited to join TheBlock.'s mission to unite builders from east to west."AJ has produced and hosted #1 shows on X Spaces and live streaming, reaching hundreds of thousands of daily viewers while connecting builders and founders across the ecosystem.The appointment positions TheBlock. to capitalize on growing institutional interest in virtual assets as regulatory frameworks continue developing globally.About TheBlock.Headquartered at One Central and Dubai World Trade Center, TheBlock. operates across the UAE, Europe, and the Americas as the leading International Chamber of Virtual Assets. The organization accelerates success for Web3 builders through comprehensive services including investor matchmaking, regulatory advisory, media amplification, and curated ecosystem development programs.For more information, visit the-block.com. To follow AJ Sabbah’s ongoing work at the intersection of innovation, strategy, and global engagement, connect with him on Instagram at @ajsabbah

Inside the Future of Crypto: TheBlock. CEO Danosch Zahedi and New Board Advisor AJ Sabbah on U.S. - UAE Web3 Strategy

