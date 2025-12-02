Kala Receives Passive House Certification from Phius for Home Crafted for The Way Home & ReNew KC Neighborhoods Project

The Way Home + Kala Collaboration produced the first Phius certified home in Missouri built for affordable housing A bright, efficient kitchen designed for everyday living. Kala is a Kansas City based custom home builder dedicated to building high-performance homes

High-performance home in Ivanhoe demonstrates that sustainable, durable + healthy homes can be built in any neighborhood in Kansas City

Providing high-efficiency homes is not only the right thing to do in a climate-extreme region like KC – it’s also how we support long-term housing affordability.” — Anna White, Director of Strategic Partnerships at TWH

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kala, the leading builder of high-performance homes in the Kansas City area, achieved passive house Phius Core 2021 final certification, the world’s most stringent sustainable building standard, from Phius after completing a new design and build project in the Ivanhoe neighborhood. The project was in partnership with The Way Home, a local non-profit that facilitates affordable homeownership opportunities, and ReNew KC Neighborhoods, an organization working to relieve the housing crisis. The project won a Kansas City Industrial Council (KCIC) Sustainability Award.

“Providing high-efficiency homes is not only the right thing to do in a climate-extreme region like KC – it’s also how we support long-term housing affordability,” said Anna White, director of strategic partnerships at The Way Home. “We are grateful to partner with Kala in a single-family, urban infill project that will ensure a healthy home and extremely low utility costs – allowing households to invest their limited resources in other priorities.”

The Way Home project was certified by Phius, which oversees dwellings and commercial properties constructed using the principles of Passive House. As with every home the Kala team expertly architects, builds, and retrofits, the building envelope combines air, water, thermal and vapor control layers, super insulation, thermally-broken windows and doors, and an efficient ERV system in an affordable home project.

These measures ensure that the home will last for decades with low maintenance, operate using 70% less energy for heating and cooling than a traditional house, and provide healthy living for its occupants. Combining building science, decades of homebuilding experience, and thoughtful design delivered these benefits through The Way Home program at an attainable price.

“One of the misconceptions about high-performance homes is that they’re only accessible in expensive neighborhoods,” said Cary DeCamp, managing director at Kala. “The Way Home project proves this isn’t the case – anyone in the Kansas City metro can build a beautiful, sustainable, durable, healthy, and comfortable house that will last for generations if they choose the right design-build firm.”

About Kala

Kala believes the modern American home can and should support a rich and comfortable lifestyle while contributing to the health and welfare of its occupants, the planet, and future generations. We bring total dedication to designing and building your certified, high-performance home to maximize health, durability, sustainability, comfort, and affordability, regardless of how big or small, modest or luxurious, urban or rural it might be. Learn more at www.kalabuilt.com.

