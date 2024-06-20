Kala Exceeds the 2021 IECC Building Standards for Kansas City Missouri

Recently completed net-zero home in the West Plaza neighborhood

Local architecture/build firm is delivering high-performance homes that satisfy requirements for new builds and deliver comfortable, durable, and healthy living

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kala today announced the completion and pending sale of another net-zero, high-performance home in Kansas City, MO that exceeds the IECC 2021 building code endorsed by the Kansas City, Missouri City Council in October 2022. The home in West Plaza combines a high-performance building assembly with rooftop solar resulting in a home that generates more energy than it consumes–energy that can be used to power electric mobility or sent to the grid.

Kala is currently working with the Kansas City planning office for permit approval of homes exceeding the new building standards at build prices ranging from $250,000 to $1.5 million. Kala delivered the first certified Passive House in Missouri in 2022 proving that building to a high-standard can be accomplished at market rate.

“With over a decade of experience in high-performance construction, Kala is open for business and comfortable with 2021 IECC requirements,” said Kala co-founder Cary DeCamp. “We’ve been building sustainable homes with high energy ratings since the beginning, continue to start new projects for our clients that meet or surpass 2021 IECC standards, and we support Kansas City’s effort to build better buildings for homeowners.”

Rigorous certifications like Phius CORE, LEED Platinum, and DOE ZERH are based on extensive testing and verification of the built condition by trained professionals. This ensures a Kala home offers quantifiably more utility savings, sustainability benefits, and resale value over a conventional new build.

Kala’s thoughtful and comprehensive design process unites architecture, craftsmanship, materials, and proven building science yielding homes that go beyond the simplistic and one-dimensional thinking that better buildings only provide a financial payback in terms of reduced energy cost. Better buildings most importantly provide profound improvements in comfort, health, and durability.

In October 2022, the Kansas City, Missouri City Council approved the adoption of the 2021 IECC. The council initially chose an unamended version but has since added an amendment allowing builders to use the 2018 IECC if they can demonstrate increased energy efficiency. Both took effect on July 1st, 2023, with a 90-day grace period.

“A more stringent energy code doesn’t just encourage sustainable construction, but also ensures homes are better to live in,” said David Schleicher, Kala co-founder. “The 2021 IECC standards raise the quality bar for housing in Kansas City, and with our experienced in-house architecture and build teams, we deliver a hassle-free experience for homeowners, from design to permitting to moving in.”

