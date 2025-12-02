Contact: Scott Cook, (518) 485-7768

Release Date: December 02, 2025 POSTPONED - FUTURE DATE TBA - State Department of Transportation to Hold Open House on Future Bridge Replacement in Town of Catskill POSTPONED: NEW DATE TBA The New York State Department of Transportation will hold a public open house on Tuesday, December 2, to discuss plans to replace the masonry arch bridge carrying State Route 23A over Kaaterskill Creek in the Town of Catskill, Greene County, with a new, more resilient steel and concrete structure that would enhance safety and mobility for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists while optimizing the flow of water under the bridge. The open house is scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Catskill Central School, 343 West Main Street, Catskill, NY. Those attending the open house will have an opportunity to speak with NYSDOT Engineers and discuss plans, which include removing and replacing the 58-foot-long bridge, originally built in the 1800’s and widened in 1927, with a longer, 105-foot span which would facilitate water flow and reduce construction impacts to the creek. New, scour resistant foundations would bolster resilience during extreme weather events The new bridge would provide uniform 11-foot travel lanes with two six-foot-wide shoulders. The project would also reconstruct small sections of pavement at the bridge approaches in each direction on State Route 23A. Construction is currently anticipated to be scheduled for completion within the 2027 construction season and would require a full closure at the project site. The detour for through traffic would utilize State Routes 32, 23 and 9W. For further information, to submit written comments or request a sign language interpreter, please contact NYSDOT Project Manager, Timothy Hughes, P.E., 50 Wolf Road, Albany, NY 12232, or email timothy.hughes@dot.ny.gov. Comments are requested by December 16, 2025. About the Department of Transportation

