Advent's 'The Immersive Cube™' Debuts at Las Vegas A’s Ballpark Experience Center

The Immersive Cube ™ takes visitors inside the ballpark. Photo courtesy of the A's The interactive stadium model lets fans see where they will sit on game day. Photo courtesy of the A's. Edie the Elephant is an homage to the A's beloved mascot.

Advent announces the debut of The Immersive Cube™ at the new A’s Ballpark Experience Center in Las Vegas

This is a town that’s always on the cutting edge. To have an experience center that has the greatest piece of technology ever seen to promote a ballpark will serve us well; it really overdelivered.” — Mark Badain, A's President

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advent , a leading experience creation firm specializing in digital storytelling, announces the debut of The Immersive Cube ™ at the new A’s Ballpark Experience Center in Las Vegas. The Cube’s 26.5-million-pixel environment transforms a physical room into a living canvas where walls, floor, and ceiling dissolve into motion, sound, and energy. Here, guests step into the A’s future ballpark in Las Vegas, while reliving legendary moments, exploring the ballpark before it is built, and feeling the roar of the crowd as if they’re truly at the center of it all.​​“The Immersive Cube is more than a product. It's a fully integrated system designed to make every visitor part of the next chapter for the A’s. It transforms conceptual spaces into tangible, emotionally charged narratives that inspire connection and investment,” said John Roberson, CEO of Advent.​​Inside the 13.16-foot tall, 19.23-foot wide, and 19.92-foot deep Cube, every surface is covered with seamless, 270° LED panels, powered by Advent’s custom Experiential Management System (XMS). Adaptive storytelling lets visitors chart their own journey, from interactive suite tours to real-time flight info for trips to Vegas, with hundreds of unforgettable A’s highlights and dramatic cityscapes at their fingertips. No headsets are required. The Cube accommodates up to 12 people at once for a shared and deeply engaging experience.​​ With 26.5 million pixels, the Cube is comparable to COSM’s DomeX with 29.5 million pixels and Time Square’s largest LED screen with 23 million pixels.“This is a town that’s always on the cutting edge. The cube is just emblematic of that,” said Marc Badain, President of the Athletics, “To have an experience center that has the greatest piece of technology ever seen to promote a ballpark and a new project, is gonna serve us well and it really overdelivered.”With its debut, Advent sets a new standard for immersive sales, brand engagement, and event experiences where immersion becomes an innovative form of communication.About the AthleticsThe Las Vegas Athletics (A’s) are a Major League Baseball franchise with a storied history dating back to 1901. After decades in Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Oakland—where the A’s earned four World Series titles—the team has begun a new chapter representing Las Vegas. The A’s are dedicated to building a vibrant baseball tradition in Southern Nevada, inspiring fans and contributing to the dynamic sports and entertainment landscape of the city. To learn more, visit https://www.mlb.com/athletics About AdventADVENT CREATES EXPERIENCES THAT MOVE PEOPLE™. As a research-driven, technology-forward storytelling agency, we partner with leading universities, professional and collegiate athletic programs, and organizations to design experiences that celebrate achievement and strengthen community bonds. With over 2,500 projects globally, we bring unmatched expertise to every engagement. Our deep understanding of brand storytelling combined with immersive digital experiences enable our team to provide custom solutions like: projection mapping, LED solutions, interactive augmented reality, interactive halls of fame, and donor recognition platforms. To learn more, visit https://adventdx.com/solution/immersive-cube/ Photo Link https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1jJHrmp0IgJw4V8OtryALcsgzUgl-DjSQ?usp=drive_link Photo Assets Here https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1jJHrmp0IgJw4V8OtryALcsgzUgl-DjSQ Video Asset Here https://adventmovespeople.com/projects/as-ballpark-experience-center/#video-0

Las Vegas A's Opens Ballpark Experience Center Featuring The Immersive Cube™

