Advent Receives Top ALSD Award for Ford Deck at AT&T Stadium

Advent received the award for Best Partnership Activation at the 2025 ALSD Premium Experience Awards for their work on the Ford Deck at AT&T Stadium.

Our goal was to create an experience that would elevate the Ford and Cowboys brands, but most importantly, provide something the fans could enjoy and be a part of.” — John Roberson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, Advent , an experience creation firm based in Nashville, received the award for Best Partnership Activation at the 2025 ALSD Premium Experience Awards in Philadelphia for their work on the Ford Deck at AT&T Stadium. The ALSD Premium Experience Awards recognize excellence in premium seating, fan engagement, and sponsor integration across the sports and entertainment industry.The Ford Deck, located in the west end zone of the Dallas Cowboys ’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, debuted in Fall 2024. Formerly an underutilized standing-room-only platform, the space was completely reimagined into an immersive, hospitality-forward fan destination that merges bold brand storytelling with comfort, flexibility, and energy.The redesigned Ford Deck features:Modular, event-flexible components for operational versatilityVIP King Ranch seating with personal TVs and tables for select guestsKinetic lighting systems and digital displays synced with in-game momentsIntegrated branding that honors both Ford and the CowboysThese design elements come together to create an environment that is both welcoming and high-energy—enhancing the fan experience while amplifying brand presence."Our challenge was to reimagine the space to bring the Ford story to life in a way that was functional. We had to think about how we could utilize the existing assets inside the stadium," said Advent CEO John Roberson. "Our goal was to create an experience that would elevate the Ford and Cowboys brands, but most importantly, provide something the fans could enjoy and be a part of."The ALSD Premium Experience Awards celebrate venues and partnerships that drive innovation in guest experience, storytelling, and sponsor alignment. Best Partnership Activation honors “a collaboration that redefines premium hospitality, from strategic sponsorships to groundbreaking co-branded experiences.” Criteria for the Best Partnership Activation category include:Strategic collaboration between brand and venueEffective use of space for fan engagementInnovation in hospitality and experiential designOperational flexibility and long-term usabilityCohesive visual and experiential storytellingThe Ford Deck stood out for its ability to embody all these elements while delivering a bold, welcoming experience for fans.Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Advent is an experience design firm specializing in research, technology and storytelling to create immersive experiences for some of the world’s largest brands, including the Dallas Cowboys, the PGA of America, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Las Vegas A’s, InterMiami CF and a host of higher education institutions (the University of Southern California, the University of Texas, the University of Oregon). Headquartered in Nashville, Advent has completed more than 2,500 projects globally: visit https://adventmovespeople.com/projects/

