Rent-to-Own Shipping Containers Now Available in Northwest USA

CHEHALIS, WA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dry Box , Inc, a leading provider of shipping container rental and sales services across the Northwest U.S., announced a recent partnership with My Container Rentals, a Rent to Own program provider, who specialize in enabling customers to purchase shipping containers with low monthly payments, no credit check, and included delivery.With the rising demand for durable and flexible onsite storage solutions across rural, commercial, and industrial settings, Dry Box is making container ownership accessible without large upfront capital.Under the new program, customers select the size and style of container they want, apply through My Container Rentals, make a small down payment, and begin monthly payments with the goal of ownership at the end of the term.Key Features of the Rent-to-Own Program- No credit checks: Eligibility is determined via application only; credit reporting is not required or performed.- All fees included: Delivery, setup, and all standard fees are baked into the lease term. There are no hidden add-ons.- Flexible terms up to 48 months: Customers can opt for terms that best suit their budget and timeline, with full ownership at the end of the term.- Early payoff discount: Customers receive a 33% discount on the remaining balance if they pay off the agreement early.Wide range of container sizes and styles: From 10-foot to 53-foot, standard units to modified offices, Dry Box offers a wide range of options that are eligible.How It Works:- Visit Dry Box and select the container you want.- Apply online through My Container Rentals.- Once approved, make the down payment and sign the digital agreement.- Schedule delivery with Dry Box and begin your monthly payments.Types of Shipping Containers That QualifyCustomers are able to purchase any size or style container with the Rent-To-Own shipping container program This includes specialty and modified containers like prefab container cabins, mobile offices, reefer containers, and side door containers.Service Area & AvailabilityDry Box directly delivers shipping containers across eight western U.S. states: Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, and Colorado. Customers outside these states can still purchase any style of container from Dry Box with the Rent-to-Own program, but shipping is fulfilled by a third party.“Many property owners and businesses need high-capacity, secure storage or portable office space, but hesitate at large upfront purchases,” said Clarence Wright, Sales Manager at Dry Box. “The Rent-to-Own program removes the upfront barrier and gives our customers the flexibility to budget monthly while owning the asset at the end.”With the growing need for reliable storage across farms, construction sites, homes, and remote-work properties, there are also storage container rentals for short term use. But for long term use, this program gives people an easier option than paying full price upfront.Dry Box’s Rent-to-Own shipping container partnership with My Container Rentals offers a scalable, low-risk ownership path, empowering customers to invest monthly in the space they need and secure an asset they will own at the end of the term.About Dry BoxDry Box, Inc is a leading supplier of new and used shipping containers for sale and storage container rentals headquartered in Chehalis, WA, serving commercial and residential clients throughout the Pacific Northwest. Its offerings include standard steel shipping containers, mobile offices, refrigerated units, prefab cabins, and more.

