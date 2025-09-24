Farmers Depend On Portable Cold Storage During Harvest Season

Vineyards use cold storage for grape harvests and wine storage

Farmers, orchards and vineyards face a major challenge every year during harvest season. How to keep the harvest farm-fresh and ready for transport.

Is this the secret weapon for vineyards and wineries during harvest and tasting season?” — Dry Box

CHEHALIS, WA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As vineyards and orchards across the Pacific Northwest face one of the busiest harvest seasons in recent memory, farmers are finding a lifeline in portable refrigerated containers from Dry Box These mobile cold storage units, available for rent through Dry Box, are helping growers protect crops, preserve quality, and ensure that fresh-picked fruit reaches consumers and distributors at peak freshness.During harvest season, timing is everything. Grapes, apples, cherries, berries, and other delicate crops can spoil quickly if not kept at the right temperature. By renting cold storage containers, farmers can immediately cool produce onsite, preventing losses and safeguarding profits.“Refrigerated containers are valuable for farmers because they can store fresh produce after harvest until it's ready for transport,” said Dry Box reefer specialist Aaron Norlin. “Our containers give farmers flexibility and peace of mind when they need it most.”Wineries are also relying on these portable units beyond the fields. Many are using refrigerated containers to keep barrels and bottled wine at the perfect temperature, ensuring consistency and quality as production scales during harvest.For small and mid-sized vineyards without extensive infrastructure, this affordable solution helps bridge the gap between growing demand and limited storage capacity.Dry Box’s refrigerated containers and trailers are delivered directly to farms, vineyards, and orchards, ready to plug in and operate within hours.Available in multiple sizes and configurations, they provide the flexibility to expand cold storage only when needed without a long-term facility investment.Portable cold storage is available in 20 foot and 40 foot containers or trailers.As climate conditions and market demands continue to challenge growers, portable cold storage is becoming a critical tool for protecting crops and maintaining steady supply chains.In addition to farmers, reefer containers are also used by florists, seafood distributors, restaurants and caterers, the beverage and pharmaceutical industries, festivals and remote events, and much more.For more information on reefer rentals and sales, visit ColdStorageContainers.com

Cold Storage Containers and Reefer Trailers for Farms, Florists, Vineyards and Food Distributors

