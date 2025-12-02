LIEDA SHADWICK SELECTED FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL AWARD BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Lieda Shadwick at their annual red carpet awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lieda Shadwick, MAT, a seasoned CTE was recently selected for the Presidential Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recognizes only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being named an award recipient within IAOTP is a prestigious distinction, and only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership annually. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic achievements, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities.Lieda Shadwick selection for the Presidential Award is one of IAOTP's highest honors, reserved for individuals who demonstrate extraordinary dedication, innovation, and leadership. This esteemed accolade recognizes significant contributions to improving public well-being, advancing industry knowledge, and advocating for effective policy changes. Lieda Shadwick has exemplified these qualities through her remarkable achievements, industry impact, and unwavering commitment to service. She will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026.With more than two decades of industry experience, Ms. Shadwick is a certified educator in both Illinois and Missouri. She currently serves as a Career and Technical Education (CTE) teacher at Riverview Gardens High School (RGHS) in St. Louis, Missouri, where she teaches marketing, advanced marketing, sports and entertainment marketing, supervised business experience coordinator, and supervised marketing experience coordinator for the 2025–2026 school year. In addition to her teaching credentials, she has specialized expertise in marketing, web design, and computer applications.Ms. Shadwick's career is both impressive and diverse. She has served as an assistant coach for the girls' basketball team at Riverview Gardens Central Middle School and has taught keyboarding and Introduction to Business. Since 2019, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance as a CTE instructor at Riverview Gardens High School—a role she also held from 2005 to 2010. During the 2025–2026 school year, she will serve as the primary DECA adviser. With more than twenty years of experience in teaching, advising, and leadership across secondary education, she continues to bring a broad range of knowledge and skills to her work.Her eight years of military service, including deployment during the Gulf War in the early 1990s, further highlight her dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence.Before starting her professional career path, Ms. Shadwick obtained a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) in education technology from Webster University in Missouri in 2005.Throughout her illustrious career, Lieda has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, Ms. Shadwick was honored as the Top Career and Technical Educator of the Year 2024 and Empowered Woman of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). She is also featured on the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and in the International Best Seller Top 50 Fearless Leaders (Vol. 4), where she has a chapter dedicated to her. Last year, she was awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award and was featured on the famous Nashville Billboard. Earlier this year, she was featured on the iconic Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square and was recognized for her selection of Top Career and Technical Educator of the Decade. She will receive the Presidential Award at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC, December 2026.In addition to her successful career, Lieda Shadwick maintains professional affiliations with the American Legion, the National Education Association, the Missouri National Education Association, the Association for Career and Technical Education, and the Marketing Educators of Missouri (MEMO).Looking back, Lieda attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=146t8qaYuSs&t=1s For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. 