Anil Saini Selected for The Male Visionary Award by IAOTP

IAOTP The International Association of Top Professionals will honor Anil Saini at their annual awards red carpet gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anil Saini, Chief Executive Officer at Madison Intermodal Dba SEI Transportation and Pooja trucking INC . was recently selected for The Male Visionary Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one man and one woman are selected as Visionary of the Year. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, contributions to their communities and have consistently added visionary leadership to their industries. All honorees are invited to attend IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.More Info: www.iaotp.com/award-gala With almost two decades of experience as a CEO, Mr. Saini has certainly proven himself as a seasoned and trusted professional in his field. In 2010, he assumed ownership of Saini Express Inc. and simultaneously established Pooja Trucking Inc. He owns intermodal drayage companies that utilize the rail system for long-distance transportation, serving a 200-mile radius centered around Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Mr. Saini collaborates with well-known retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Home Depot. He offers efficient transportation and delivery services using a diverse fleet of trains and trucks. Prior to his current career, Mr. Saini consistently engaged in entrepreneurial pursuits. He has successfully established and managed businesses in various sectors, including operating a bar and restaurant for over ten years.Before embarking on his career path, Anil completed coursework at the Fox School of Business. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Delhi and a Master of Business Administration from Temple University.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Saini has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Last year, he was awarded for his selection of Top Business Innovator of the Year. In 2024, he was awarded Top CEO of the Decade and in 2023, he was awarded Top CEO of the Year by IAOTP. The Better Business Bureau has also recognized him for Best Intermodal Company Award 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.Additionally, he was named Nation's Top Professional from Marquis Who's Who and Feature in Entrepreneur, Time, GQ, Bloomberg magazines and wall street Journal. And online feature on USA Today and AP news. He is awarded as Global Indian of the year 2023-24 by AsiaOne. Also Awarded at WCRC 2024 as world’s leading Leader at The Palace of Westminster, Parliament of UK, He graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine feature and was featured in the international best seller of Top 50 Fearless Leaders and Top 25 Global Impact Leaders. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection as Top Business Innovator.In addition to his successful business, Mr. Saini is actively involved in his local community. He is affiliated with the Uniform Intermodal Interchange & Facilities Access Agreement. Additionally, he holds memberships in the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association and the American Trucking Association.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Saini for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Saini attributes his success to his integrity and passion for excellence through his leadership and services. When he is not working, he enjoys an active lifestyle, including swimming and golfing. For the future, he hopes to further expand his successful business.For more information on Anil Saini, please visit: WWW.SEITRANSPORTATION.COM Watch his video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mka8L-xu31s&t=1s About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

