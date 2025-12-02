BROTHER MARK ELDER, cm SELECTED AS TOP ART EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TOP PROFESSIONALS (IAOTP) WILL HONOR BROTHER MARK ELDER, cm AT THEIR ANNUAL AWARDS RED CARPET GALA IN NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brother Mark Elder cm, was recently selected as Top Art Educator of the Year 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than four decades of experience dedicated to education, fine arts, and community-centered creative work, Bro. Mark Elder, CM, has firmly established himself as an expert in public art and multidisciplinary teaching. A dynamic, service-driven leader, he currently serves as Art Professor and Service-Learning Coordinator at DePaul University, where he teaches studio art rooted in classical philosophy, leads major public mural projects, and oversees the internship program that connects students with arts organizations throughout Chicago.A self-taught muralist before pursuing formal art training, Bro. Mark has created numerous large-scale installations including the iconic "We Are DePaul²" mural, an expansive portrait of St. Vincent de Paul constructed from thousands of rubber-stamped portraits of students, faculty, and staff, and "The Little School Under the L," a 25-pillar visual history of DePaul University beneath the Fullerton train stop. His works appear in galleries, schools, museums, churches, and public spaces across the United States and internationally.His present and previous roles include Art Professor at DePaul University, Service-Learning Coordinator for over 30 years, Art Teacher at Vincent Gray Alternative High School, Teacher & Coach at St. Louis Prep South, and leader of multiple public art commissions across the country. Through these positions, Elder has demonstrated exceptional artistic vision, community engagement, and a steadfast commitment to using art as a vehicle for education, storytelling, and social connection.Bro. Mark's areas of expertise include, but are not limited to:Mural design and installation, community-based art projects, painting, illustration, service-learning education, and internship program development. Known for his vibrant public murals and his ability to unite neighborhoods through art, Bro. Mark continues to build deep community trust and create lasting visual impact through every project he leads.Before embarking on his career path, Bro. Mark completed a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from DePaul University, followed by a Master of Arts in Painting from Fontbonne University, and later a Master of Fine Arts in Painting from the University of Denver. His diverse educational journey gave him a unique blend of discipline, artistic technique, and philosophical grounding that now shapes his teaching and creative practice.Throughout his illustrious career, Brother Mark has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for his selection as TOP ART EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR.Alongside his successful career, Bro. Mark remains deeply committed to community engagement. As a Vincentian Brother, he grounds his work in service, collaboration, and creativity dedicated to the common good. He has co-hosted art-focused radio programming, participated in exhibitions nationwide, and contributed to numerous documentary features. His murals , often described as "community investments," capture the stories, histories, and identities of the neighborhoods they inhabit.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Bro. Mark for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at the gala."Looking back, Bro. Mark attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. 