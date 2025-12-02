Powers Brown Architecture Names Bruce Walck CEO, Effective Jan. 1, 2026

Powers Brown Architecture announces next phase of long-planned succession, promoting Partner & President Bruce Walck to CEO & President, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powers Brown Architecture Names Bruce Walck CEO, Effective Jan. 1, 2026Founding Principal and Current CEO Jeffrey Brown to Continue as Creative DirectorFull Leadership Team to Provide Continuity for Clients and EmployeesPowers Brown Architecture today announced the next phase of a long-planned leadership succession , promoting current Partner and President Bruce Walck to Chief Executive Officer and President, effective Jan. 1, 2026.Walck succeeds Founding Principal and CEO Jeffrey Brown, who continues as Creative Director, providing firm-wide design leadership. He also heads research and AI endeavors and provides counsel to the practice he helped build into a nationally recognized architectural firm.As part of long-term succession planning, the firm’s existing leadership team remains in place, ensuring continuity and ongoing delivery of world-class design solutions for clients while inspiring and supporting its employees.Brown co-founded Powers Brown Architecture with Joe Powers more than 25 years ago and has served as CEO since 2018. Under his leadership, the firm has grown to include offices across North America and developed a diverse portfolio spanning commercial, industrial, and civic sectors. Powers Brown consistently is recognized for design excellence and exceptional client service.“From our first local projects to today’s international portfolio, the work delivered by our talented people has enabled us to earn a leadership position in our industry,” said Brown. “I am excited about Bruce’s leadership. He is a trusted colleague, a talented leader, and a visionary who will guide the firm into an exciting future.”Walck has held leadership roles across the firm for more than two decades and is known for his business acumen and deep commitment to collaboration and client partnership.“Under Jeffrey's leadership, the firm has built an incredible, award-winning design portfolio and he has shaped many careers, mine included,” said Walck. “He challenges us to think more critically, uphold rigor in our work, maintain integrity, and remain uncompromising in our pursuit of thoughtful design.”Walck continued, “I’m honored to follow Jeffrey and Joe's legacy and lead our talented team into the next chapter. Our foundation is solid, our pipeline is strong, and our culture of innovation and service will continue to define who we are.”About Bruce WalckWith 30 years of experience, Bruce Walck, AIA, leads the firm’s overall operations and strategic growth across North America. Since joining Powers Brown in 2004, Bruce has overseen major projects in industrial, commercial, multifamily, and healthcare sectors. Known for his collaborative leadership and commitment to project delivery excellence, he continues to guide multidisciplinary teams in delivering innovative, value-driven architectural solutions. Bruce holds a Bachelor of Architecture from Drexel University.About Jeffrey BrownJeffrey Brown, FAIA, has practiced architecture for more than 35 years, including co-founding Powers Brown Architecture in 1999. Jeffrey has wide experience working on multiple building types for both public and private entities. He is an accomplished designer with unique graphic communication and strategic planning skills. His ability to design utilizing an interactive process of project definition and interpretation has resulted in distinguished design awards and published works. He holds a Master of Architecture from the Harvard University Graduate School of Design and a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of Texas at Arlington. Brown's design talent has been recognized with Fellowship in both the American Institute of Architects and the Tilt-Wall Concrete Association.About Powers Brown ArchitecturePowers Brown Architecture is a professional services firm practicing award-winning architectural, interior, and urban design, with offices across North America delivering innovative solutions around the world. Known for its commitment to creative collaboration, technical precision, and design integrity, the firm draws on the depth of experience embodied in its principals and employees.For more information, visit www.powersbrown.com Media Contact: Chris Talley, Chris@Talleycommunicationstrategies.com

