THE ADAM R. SCRIPPS FOUNDATION RESPONDS ($1M+) TO KERRVILLE, HILL COUNTRY FLOODS

KERRVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Adam R. Scripps Foundation (ARSF), a philanthropic organization rooted in the Texas Hill Country, is providing financial assistance to help those affected by devastating flooding.“Our hearts are broken by the damage and loss of lives caused by the recent flooding,” said Alex Bakkum, the Scripps family’s Chief Philanthropic Officer. “Honoring Adam’s Hill Country upbringing and our ongoing commitment to the region, we’re not just sending resources, we’re also joining community partners who already are helping those affected.”ARSF and the family will provide more than $1,000,000 in total to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, Texas Search and Rescue , the business community, and additional nonprofit organizations.“The needs of Hill Country residents and communities are enormous,” Bakkum said. “A portion of our contribution to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country will be used to enhance the donations collected at participating establishments by doubling their donations until the goal is reached. Our intention is to magnify the kindness of those moved by this tragedy.”Details can be made available by contacting the ARSF contacts below.“We’re so grateful to the Adam R. Scripps Foundation and all our partners for providing these critically needed funds in such a timely manner,” said Austin Dickson of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. “These funds will go directly to local nonprofit organizations who so desperately need assistance.”Separately, Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR), a nonprofit first responders’ organization, issued an urgent appeal for funds. The ARSF Board acted quickly to approve a grant that significantly exceeded the request so that TEXSAR can, without interruption, provide its critical rescue services. Ongoing support is critical as this crisis continues to unfold.“We provide specialized services at the request of local authorities such as ground search and rescue, K9 search, disaster relief services and aerial search,” said Justin McInnis of TEXSAR. “These funds will be put to use immediately to continue our ongoing search and rescue efforts.”The ARSF leadership team will continue to monitor relief efforts and provide additional resources as appropriate.The ARSF is named for Adam Rocha Scripps, a Texas benefactor and longtime Fredericksburg resident, who came by philanthropy naturally. Before passing in 2019, Adam contributed to numerous Hill Country worthy causes. Governed by many of his siblings, nieces and nephews, the Adam R. Scripps Foundation is an effort to honor Adam’s legacy with benevolence designed to make measurable and durable impacts on worthy causes across the Texas Hill Country and beyond.

