Brad Breeding Releases New Book to Help Families Navigate Senior Living Decisions

Book Cover- Your Best Path Forward: A Practical Guide to Navigating Senior Living Options and Planning

Breeding's book offers clear, objective guidance for one of retirement’s most complex and emotional decisions: whether, when, and how to choose senior living.

I continue to find that there is so much confusion out there when it comes to the various types of senior living choices. Sometimes it’s hard to know where to start.” — Brad Breeding

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brad Breeding, CFP, co-founder and CEO of myLifeSite and a nationally recognized expert on senior living and retirement communities, has released his newest book, Your Best Path Forward: A Practical Guide to Navigating Senior Living Options and Planning. Written for older adults, adult children, and professionals who support them, the book offers clear, objective guidance for one of retirement’s most complex and emotionally charged decisions: whether, when, and how to move to a retirement community.Drawing on years of work with prospective residents, families, and senior living providers across the country, Breeding distills the most frequently asked questions into an accessible roadmap that can be used early in the research process or alongside community tours and consultations.“I wrote this book for the same reason we started myLifeSite. I continue to find that there is so much confusion out there when it comes to the various types of senior living choices. Sometimes it’s hard to know where to start,” says Breeding. “With this book, I walk people through the decision process in a logical manner, starting with the most common reasons for choosing senior living and then a full overview of the different types of options available, key considerations and questions to ask, and even how to fund a senior living move.”A Clear Roadmap Through a Confusing LandscapeYour Best Path Forward is designed as a first-step resource for anyone feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of senior living choices or uncertain about how to compare staying at home with moving to a community. In a concise, easy-to-understand format, the book helps readers:• Understand what defines a retirement community and how different types (such as life plan/CCRCs, independent living, and assisted living) compare• Clarify personal goals, priorities, and needs before visiting communities• See the relationship between retirement communities and long-term care, including how services and support typically evolve over time• Weigh the pros and cons of staying in one’s current home versus moving, including lifestyle, social, and safety considerations• Recognize the true cost of long-term care and explore options for funding a senior living moveEach chapter focuses on practical education rather than promoting any particular provider, offering readers frameworks, questions to ask, and key considerations they may not have previously recognized.Aligning Housing, Health, and FinancesA central theme of the book is the importance of aligning housing choices with both health needs and financial realities across all phases of retirement. Breeding explains common retirement community contract structures, fee models, and resident agreements to help readers understand what they are committing to and how different options can affect long-term financial security.Because of Breeding’s background as a financial advisor and his work developing myLifeSite’s decision-support tools, the book addresses senior living not only as a lifestyle choice but also as a significant financial and planning decision that requires looking beyond the next few years.About the AuthorBrad C. Breeding, CFP, is the CEO and co-founder of myLifeSite, which provides online tools, research, and educational content to help older adults and their families make better-informed decisions about senior living and retirement communities. Before launching myLifeSite, Breeding spent nearly 14 years as a personal financial advisor focused on retirement planning, earning the Certified Financial Plannerdesignation and working closely with clients on housing, healthcare, and long-term care decisions. He is a frequent speaker at national and regional conferences and educates both consumers and professionals on trends and best practices in senior living.Availability and Ordering InformationYour Best Path Forward: A Practical Guide to Navigating Senior Living Options and Planning is now available through major online booksellers, including Amazon , in multiple formats. To learn more about the book, request a review copy, or inquire about bulk purchases for senior living communities, financial advisory firms, health systems, or faith-based organizations, please contact:Brad BreedingCEO and Co-Founder, myLifeSitebrad@mylifesite.net | 919-219-0381Website: myLifeSite.net

