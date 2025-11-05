myLifeSite Welcomes Katie Davis, CarePods Founder and Senior Living Leader, as Senior Advisor

Katie Davis

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- myLifeSite , a company that develops digital tools to help older adults address affordability concerns and make financially informed decisions when moving into a senior living community, today announced the appointment of Katie Davis as Senior Advisor. In her new role, Davis will focus on growth, product strategy, and new market development.Davis is a senior living industry veteran who has held multiple executive roles across both provider and vendor organizations. She previously served as Chief Operating Officer of a regional CCRC company and later as Chief Strategy Officer at Sherpa CRM. Davis returned to Sherpa in 2022, where she led the rebranding and integration of Sherpa, Enquire Solutions, and Glennis into the newly unified company, Aline.Davis was also the founder, investor, and CEO of CarePods, an innovative senior-living-at-home model that she sold in 2023 to a post-acute primary care provider in the Midwest. CarePods was the first private-pay senior care model of its kind to combine care management with traditional senior living amenities delivered at an affordable price point for older adults aging at home.“Katie has seen the senior living industry from every angle and has demonstrated an exceptional ability to develop products that meet modern aging adults at their point of need,” said Brad Breeding, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of myLifeSite. “We’re thrilled to benefit from her expertise as we navigate unprecedented demand and expand our platform with new decision-making tools that resolve financial objections and deliver confident and qualified prospects to senior living sales teams.”Davis believes that myLifeSite’s focus on addressing affordability concerns earlier in the sales process can improve access to senior living for prospects while improving conversion for sales teams.“Pricing information, beautiful amenities, and a strong relationship-based sales program are important – but studies show most prospects still struggle to confidently answer a question that prevents so many from moving in: Can I afford this?” said Davis. “myLifeSite’s platform helps senior living teams save time by identifying financially qualified leads, offering detailed financial assessments specific to individual prospects, and illuminating their path to inquiry with valuable attribution and conversion data. The platform builds greater transparency and trust into the sales process so advisors can help prospects resolve their financial anxiety and make a sound decision.”myLifeSite’s decision-making modules, including its flagship product, MoneyGauge ™, were originally developed by a CFPand CPA co-founder team who identified an unmet need for financial tools that help older adults evaluate senior living affordability with confidence.Since its founding, myLifeSite has expanded its product line to include individual prospect financial assessments, on-site marketing presentations, a white-labeled financial content library for senior living providers, and an online directory offering comparative analyses for Life Plan communities.Looking ahead, Breeding says the company remains focused on addressing affordability concerns wherever older adults make financial decisions about senior living and care.“Our mission is to make the decision-making process more efficient, transparent, and data-driven,” said Breeding. “By resolving financial anxiety through individualized assessment tools and education, we help shorten sales cycles and expand access for older adults who might otherwise delay or abandon their search.”

