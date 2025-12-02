Christmas Market Miami Returns as the City’s Largest Holiday Market This Saturday

Official event banner for Christmas Market Miami 2025 at the German American Social Club. Santa Claus greeting families and children at Christmas Market Miami’s family activity area. Artisans and local vendors at Christmas Market Miami, featuring over 100 holiday booths.

Miami’s largest Christmas Market returns with 100+ vendors, German Glühwein, holiday treats, live music, kids’ activities, and free admission for all.

This event not only celebrates the holiday season but also strengthens cultural exchange and supports small businesses across South Florida.” — Ben, Director - GASC Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christmas Market Miami returns this Saturday as the city’s largest and most authentic holiday market, bringing more than 100 confirmed vendors, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities to the German American Social Club of Greater Miami (GASC). The annual event, organized by the nonprofit GASC, opens December 6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with free admission for all visitors.

This year’s market showcases an expanded lineup of local artisans, culinary vendors, and cultural experiences, reflecting the club’s long-standing mission to support community programs and preserve German traditions in Miami. All event proceeds directly benefit the nonprofit’s cultural and community initiatives.

One of the signature attractions of Christmas Market Miami is its dedication to authenticity. Guests can enjoy traditional German holiday specialties, including original Glühwein from Gerstacker in Nuremberg, German sausages, baked goods, and specialty products typically found in European Christmas markets. Visitors will also find handcrafted ornaments, festive décor, fashion accessories, artwork, toys, and numerous holiday gifts from small businesses across South Florida.

Live entertainment will take center stage throughout the day, featuring performances by Graziella (Grazi Music) and Vroni from Germany, known to many Miami residents from Oktoberfest. Their mix of Christmas songs, pop, party music, and German hits brings a festive energy to the outdoor market atmosphere.

Designed for visitors of all ages, the event includes dedicated kids’ zones with bounce houses, games, and holiday activities, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for families. With its combination of traditional charm, cultural programming, and modern Miami flair, Christmas Market Miami has become a seasonal highlight for both locals and tourists.

Graziella, one of the featured performers, shared her excitement for the event. “Christmas Market Miami has such a warm and festive spirit,” she said. “It’s a joy to perform and be part of a tradition that brings families, friends, and the community together.”

Christmas Market Miami continues to expand each season, offering more vendors, entertainment, and activities than ever before. Organizers expect one of the largest holiday turnouts to date.



EVENT DETAILS

Event: Christmas Market Miami 2025

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: German American Social Club of Greater Miami

Address: 11919 SW 56th St, Miami, FL 33175

Admission: Free

Website: https://gascmiami.org/christmas-market-miami



ABOUT the German American Social Club of Greater Miami

Founded in 1958, the German American Social Club of Greater Miami is a nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to promoting German traditions, community events, and international cultural exchange. The club is best known for hosting Oktoberfest Miami® — one of the longest-running Oktoberfest celebrations in the United States — as well as the annual Christmas Market Miami. GASC is supported through volunteer efforts, fundraising activities, and cultural programming.

