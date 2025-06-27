OKTOBERFEST MIAMI® RETURNS IN 2025 WITH BAVARIAN BEER, LIVE MUSIC, AND FAMILY FUN — PROST. DANCE. CELEBRATE.

The official Oktoberfest Miami® 2025 — where Bavarian tradition meets Miami energy. Vroni, Die Seitz Bubn, and Die Donau Piraten — bringing authentic Bavarian sound and energy to Oktoberfest Miami 2025. Festivalgoers dance to live Bavarian music and compete in the stein-holding contest at Oktoberfest Miami.

South Florida’s Largest German Beer & Culture Festival is Back October 10–12 & 17–19

Lederhosen, sunshine, great beer, and pure joy. We’re not just throwing a party; we’re building a community rooted in tradition, fun, and togetherness.” — Ben, GASC Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The German American Social Club of Greater Miami proudly announces the return of Oktoberfest Miami®, taking place over two unforgettable weekends this fall: October 10–12 and 17–19. Now in its 68th year, Oktoberfest Miami has evolved into one of the most dynamic cultural festivals in the state, bringing Bavarian tradition to the heart of South Florida with a local twist — it’s where lederhosen meets Miami style under the sun — the beats are bold, the brews are cold, and the crowd is here to dance, cheer, and celebrate nonstop.

Last year’s edition was the most successful to date, with more than 10,000 attendees enjoying a mix of family-friendly programming and vibrant nightlife. This year’s festival promises even more excitement with returning fan favorites and brand-new highlights.



⭐ Headliners & Highlights

Oktoberfest Miami 2025 will once again showcase an incredible entertainment lineup, including:

Die Donau Piraten – Austria’s top party band and Oktoberfest icons

Die Seitz Bubn – Bavarian veterans with over 40 years of international touring

VRONI – The charismatic Schlager star known from Oktoberfests across Florida

Also new this year, the Horst Eckel Stiftung joins the celebration to honor the legacy of Germany’s 1954 World Cup victory. Soccer fans can experience the inspiring story of Horst Eckel and learn how the foundation promotes education and empowerment through the spirit of football.

“Nicht den Kopfball, den Kopf wollen wir trainieren.” – The Horst Eckel Foundation brings this message of inspiration to Miami’s youth.



👑 Miss Oktoberfest Miami® Returns

Back by popular demand, the Miss Oktoberfest Miami® competition is set to crown its second-ever winner. Contestants will compete in traditional dress, charm the crowd, and celebrate German-American heritage with pride.



🌴 Cultural Fusion, Local Flavor

What sets Oktoberfest Miami apart? It’s the cultural remix — authentic German traditions meet tropical Miami energy. Enjoy:

Traditional stein-holding and yodeling contests

Spontaneous crowd dances and live audience games

German-American vendors, handcrafted goods, and culinary delights

With support from iconic brands like Paulaner, Bärenjäger, and Kleiner Feigling, alongside local institutions like Zoo Miami, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Convivio Bookworks, and Artifex Construction, the festival creates a rich cultural atmosphere that celebrates diversity and community.



🍺 Food, Drinks & Family Fun

Guests can expect:

German sausages, schnitzel, and strudel

Imported beer and craft beverages

Dedicated Kids Zones, face painting, bounce houses, and games

A newly enhanced Beer Garden and upgraded VIP Zone experience

Whether you’re coming for the music, food, contests, or to dance in a dirndl — there’s something for everyone.



🎟️ Tickets On Sale Now

Early Bird Tickets are available now — save up to 25% on General Admission!

VIP packages include premium perks such as food, drinks, exclusive seating, and more.

Tickets and full details available at: www.oktoberfest.miami

VIP seating is limited. Group discounts and corporate packages are available by contacting marketing@gascmiami.org.



📍 Event Details

Location:

German American Social Club

11919 SW 56th St, Miami, FL 33175

Dates & Times:

October 10 (Fri) – 6 PM–12 AM

October 11 (Sat) – 2 PM–12 AM

October 12 (Sun) – 2 PM–10 PM

October 17–19 – Same schedule

Follow us on Instagram @gasc.miami and Facebook @GASCMiami for updates, giveaways, and special announcements.



📖 About Oktoberfest Miami®

Founded in 1958 by the German American Social Club of Greater Miami, Oktoberfest Miami® is the oldest Oktoberfest in Florida and one of the longest continuously running Oktoberfests in the United States. The event brings thousands of visitors together every year to celebrate German culture through beer, music, food, dance, and heritage — Miami style.



