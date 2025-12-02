Design Phase Set to Begin for $450M SUNY Hospital Annex

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the design phase is set to begin for the $450 million hospital annex at the State University of New York Upstate Medical. The design will feature a new, expanded emergency department and burn unit to serve the Central New York Region.

“All New Yorkers should have access to the highest quality of health and medical care available –– that’s why we’re investing in a state-of-the-art facility for SUNY Upstate Medical and for all of Central New York,” Governor Hochul said. “At a time when New Yorkers are feeling the uncertainty of rising premiums and federal funding cuts, resources like SUNY Upstate Medical are all the more important. And for generations of Central New Yorkers, this new facility will be a reliable source of care for decades to come.”

Funding for the new hospital annex was proposed by the SUNY Board of Trustees late last year and was approved by Governor Hochul and the State Legislature in the FY26 Enacted Budget. The project garnered widespread support from the Central New York and Mohawk Valley State Legislative delegations, as well as local and statewide labor organizations.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Upstate Medical has served generations of families in the Central New York Region with exceptional medical expertise, and we are excited for this necessary expansion to meet the growing needs of the community. We are grateful to Governor Hochul, the Central New York Delegation, both past and present, and local leaders who championed the New York State funding that is making this expansion possible.”

SUNY Trustee and Chair of the Academic Medical Centers and Hospitals Committee Eric Corngold said, “Central New York depends on the great medical care provided by Upstate Medical, and we are pleased to have the support of our Governor and State and local leaders to enhance its medical services. New York State has made a significant investment in Upstate Medical’s infrastructure and operations and as a result the SUNY hospital will grow as a leading healthcare provider and educator.”

Upstate Medical University President Mantosh Dewan, MD said, “With this announcement today, we move closer to building a world class emergency department, surgery suite, ICU and burn unit for Central New York. We are grateful to Gov. Hochul and our elected officials, the State University of New York for their support of the $450 million investment that makes today’s announcement possible. Upstate is also eager to collaborate with Cannon Design and its team of experts who will bring their innovative approach to building a modern resilient hospital environment to support every patient that comes through our door.”

Upstate University Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robert Corona said, “Launching the design phase of our new hospital annex marks an exciting and essential step toward strengthening emergency care for our entire region. With the unprecedented growth earmarked for our region in the coming years, this project ensures Upstate is ready to meet our community’s future health-care needs in a world class facility. We have the most hard-working and professional staff and they deserve a state-of-the-art facility to match, as do the patients we serve. We look forward to working side-by-side with Cannon Design and Architecture on building this much-needed facility. Thank you to Gov. Hochul, SUNY, and the State Legislature who supported this historic investment in the health care needs of our region.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “SUNY Upstate is the region’s largest employer and the only Level I trauma center serving a vast stretch of New York from the Pennsylvania border to Canada. It’s an invaluable institution that conducts lifesaving research and carries the weight of our region’s medical needs. Significant capital investment is essential to meet the demands of today and the challenges ahead. This new hospital annex is another generational project for Syracuse and Central New York, and I’m proud to support it as we strengthen the healthcare infrastructure that families rely on every day.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “This is an exciting first step toward a state-of-the-art emergency department that will better serve patients across Central New York and beyond. I am proud that, along with my legislative colleagues, we secured $450 million for this transformative project. This funding will enable the dedicated professionals at Upstate to continue providing life-saving care in a modern, safe facility for years to come. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued support of SUNY Upstate Hospital and everyone working hard to make this project a reality,” said Senator Rachel May.

State Senator Chris Ryan said, “I’m proud to see the selection of a design firm for the new hospital annex, which brings us one step closer to delivering the world-class emergency, surgical, and critical care services that Central New Yorkers rely on. Upstate Medical Center is the backbone of our region’s healthcare system, and I was proud to support the $450 million included in the FY 2025–26 State Budget to make this transformational project possible. I’m also encouraged to see Cannon Design and its team of MWBE and SDVOB partners leading the design phase, ensuring this investment strengthens both our healthcare infrastructure and economic opportunity in our community. This is a major milestone, and I look forward to seeing the annex move forward for the patients and families who need it most.”

Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli said, “It was amazing to hear that the contract has been approved by the State of New York and that this essential project can move forward. I look forward to the construction of the state of the art facility.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “With this contract in hand, Upstate Medical Center is another step closer to a much-needed upgrade to their emergency and specialized departments. As this region’s only academic medical center with millions of Central New Yorkers reliant on its care, this New Hospital Annex will better address the region’s healthcare needs as demand continues to rise. Notably one of CNY’s biggest accomplishments from this year’s State Budget, this critical development will help Upstate better serve our growing community for years to come.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “SUNY Upstate Medical is one of the premier hospitals in New York State, if not the country and we are fortunate to have such immense talent and groundbreaking medical care and research in our own backyard. As our community grows for the first time in generations and as we prepare to welcome tens of thousands of new residents with unprecedented economic opportunity, it is important more than ever that we have cutting edge, state of the art medical infrastructure. Today's announcement marks an important milestone as SUNY Upstate embarks on this vital expansion. I want to thank all of our partners at the State, the leadership team at SUNY Upstate Medical and all those who helped make today possible.”

Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) President Mary E. Sullivan said, “CSEA members at Upstate Medical see every day how urgently Central New York needs expanded emergency and critical care services. This investment ensures that the dedicated workforce who keeps this hospital running will have resources necessary to meet the growing needs of our communities. We are proud to stand with Governor Hochul and SUNY in moving this project forward for families across Central New York.”

Public Employees Federation (PEF) President Wayne Spence said, “Increased investment in state hospitals, both upstate and downstate, is a major priority of the Public Employees Federation’s ‘Fund Our Future’ campaign. We thank Governor Hochul, Chancellor King, and the legislators who voted to spend more to protect New York’s most precious resource — the health of its people. The expansion of Upstate’s emergency services department will allow PEF members and other healthcare workers to do what they do best — help New Yorkers get the timely and professional care they deserve.”

United University Professions President Frederick E. Kowal said, “This is an important step forward for Upstate and the life-saving care our members provide, the groundbreaking research they do, and their dedication to educating and training the next generation of doctors and health care professionals. We appreciate the strong commitment the governor and Legislature have shown for Upstate, a hospital that has served a wide swath of New York state for decades. We thank the Governor and the Legislature for funding this necessary expansion, which will allow Upstate to respond to the ever-growing, ever-changing needs of our communities and our state.”

The design contract was approved by the New York State Office of the State Comptroller. Cannon Design Architecture and Engineering, P.C. will lead the design work and subcontract with a number of subconsultants, most of which are designated as a Minority Owned or Women Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) as well as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB), enabling the firm to meet or exceed the goals of 15 percent MBE, 15 percent WBE and 6 percent SDVOB.

SUNY is committed to maximizing participation by local contractors, including Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises. Over the summer, SUNY and SUNY Upstate held a briefing for MWBE firms as part of the bidding process for the design contract. Additional outreach will occur throughout the project.

Updates on the project will be made publicly available as the design progresses.

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students across its portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.16 billion in fiscal year 2024, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit www.suny.edu.