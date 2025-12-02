The Leaves Legacy Project Unveils the Family Heritage Hub™

Leaves.us Times of My Life Virtual Biographer Leaves Family Heritage Hub

A New Digital Infrastructure for Preserving Family Stories, Voices, and Legacy Across Generations

We believe every family on earth deserves a secure, private place to preserve what truly matters — their stories, their voices, and their shared journey. We are giving it to them for free.” — Michael O'Donnell, Founder & CEO

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leaves Legacy Project today announced the official launch of the Leaves Family Heritage Hub™, a first-of-its-kind digital platform that redefines what “family heritage” means in the modern era. Moving far beyond traditional genealogy and family trees, the Hub introduces an entirely new infrastructure for capturing, connecting, and preserving the full living heritage of a family — across photos, videos, documents, voices, timelines, maps, and personal life stories — all in one private, secure environment.

For decades, family heritage has been largely defined by ancestry research and static family trees. The Leaves Family Heritage Hub™ takes a profoundly different approach: it brings family journeys to life. Instead of focusing primarily on the distant past, Leaves empowers families to preserve the living present — the stories, wisdom, relationships, and milestones that define who they are today and what they pass on tomorrow.

"We’re giving families around the world a living, breathing home for their stories, voices, memories, and milestones — all in one private, secure place," said Michael O'Donnell, the Founder of the Leaves Legacy Project. "This is a new infrastructure for legacy itself, one that allows families not only to remember where they came from, but to truly preserve who they are for generations yet to come.”

At the heart of the platform is a simple but powerful mission: A private, secure digital environment where families capture life stories, preserve voices, and build a living multigenerational legacy.

The Leaves Family Heritage Hub™ is built as a unified ecosystem of seven tightly integrated applications that work together as a single system for family legacy:

Times of My Life® — Capture and preserve life stories through guided interviews in written, audio, and video form. (Live today in the App Store.)

Forever Voice™ — Create an interactive voice and persona of yourself or a loved one so future generations can hear guidance, stories, and wisdom on demand. (Launching Q1 2026.)

Life Map™ — A living, interactive relationship map that visualizes family connections across generations. (Launching Q1 2026.)

Life Timeline™ — A dynamic, chronological view of personal and family milestones layered with stories, photos, and historical context. (Launching Q1 2026.)

Document Archive™ — A private, secure vault for essential family records and important documents. (Launching Q2 2026.)

Legacy Letters™ — Personal messages and letters delivered now or in the future for children, grandchildren, and loved ones. (Launching Q2 2026.)

Family Media Library™ — A centralized home for family photos, videos, audio recordings, and keepsakes. (Launching Q4 2026.)

Families who sign up now for Times of My Life® receive access to the entire Hub as each additional application becomes available — at no additional cost.

The Leaves Family Heritage Hub is a new category of family heritage. Unlike genealogy platforms that focus primarily on ancestral records and charting family trees, the Family Heritage Hub™ introduces a living heritage infrastructure. It allows families to see their lives unfold through:

* Personal stories and shared memories

* Visual maps of relationships and places lived

* Interactive timelines of life events

* Secure document preservation

* Voice, video, and media archives

* Private family sharing across generations

All of this lives together in one private digital home — designed not for public broadcasting or social media, but for families and future generations. Leaves is family-first, private by default, and built for emotional permanence. The platform is designed to feel timeless, secure, and multigenerational — a digital heirloom rather than a fleeting feed.

About the Leaves® Legacy Project

The Leaves Legacy Project is a Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to helping families worldwide to preserve their collective legacy — and securely share it across generations. Built on a unified platform of storytelling, voice preservation, relationship mapping, timelines, and digital archiving, Leaves gives families a private digital home for the stories, voices, and artifacts that define who they are and what they pass on.



