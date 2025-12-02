Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,863 in the last 365 days.

Lane reduction / Interstate 89 north / Williston area

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area of mile-marker 80, northbound on Interstate 89 near the Williston / Richmond line.  This is between the Richmond & Williston exits.  One lane is closed due to a vehicle crash.  An unrelated vehicle is also blocking the roadway south of the crash scene.  Recovery efforts are underway for both vehicles.  No significant injuries were reported, and this is not expected to be a long-term closure, but there is a significant back-up of traffic. 

 

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lane reduction / Interstate 89 north / Williston area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more