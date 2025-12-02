Lane reduction / Interstate 89 north / Williston area

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Motorists should expect delays in the area of mile-marker 80, northbound on Interstate 89 near the Williston / Richmond line. This is between the Richmond & Williston exits. One lane is closed due to a vehicle crash. An unrelated vehicle is also blocking the roadway south of the crash scene. Recovery efforts are underway for both vehicles. No significant injuries were reported, and this is not expected to be a long-term closure, but there is a significant back-up of traffic.

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.