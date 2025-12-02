2026 Delaware State Parks Passes and Permits Go on Sale Dec. 9

Annual passes provide access to the state’s 17 state parks, including Trap Pond State Park in Laurel and others inland or at the beach. Photo by Delaware State Parks

Delaware State Parks will begin the sale of its 2026 park passes and surf fishing permits on Dec. 9.

Passes and permits can be purchased online at the destateparks.com/buy-a-pass webpage or at park offices. Daily entrance fees in state parks will begin on March 1, 2026 with the start of the annual fee season. The rates include:

Daily entrance fees:

⦁ Inland parks: $5 for vehicles registered in Delaware: $10 for out-of-state vehicles

⦁ Beach parks: $10 for vehicles registered in Delaware: $20 for out-of-state vehicles

Annual passes:

• $50 for vehicles registered in Delaware; $100 for out-of-state vehicles; 50% discount for seniors and military members

Lifetime Pass:

⦁ $150 for Delaware residents only, ages 65 and older

Surf Fishing Permits:

⦁ No changes to the surf fishing permit program or fees in 2026, but the off-peak surf fishing permit will be discontinued in 2027 now that weekend and holiday reservations were removed from most surf fishing beaches in July 2025.

New fees were adopted for 2026 for the first time in 10 years after extensive public outreach, including three public open houses, communication across multiple channels, endorsement by Park Friends groups and the approval of the state Parks and Recreation Advisory Council. In a survey of more than 1,200 people, 68 percent of respondents said they strongly agree or agree that a fee increase was justified to continue current services.

“Delaware State Parks are now hosting 7.4 million visitors annually, nearly 2 million more people than in 2015, and we are grateful our residents and visitors appreciate the quality of the parks and the programs they provide,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “And they appreciate the value; for Delaware residents, a family can spend a day in a state park for less than a single movie ticket, and a pass to get them in any park unlimited times for a whole year is less than a family dinner out.”

Under restrictions on federal funding used to operate parks in Delaware and around the country, charges for out-of-state residents are not allowed to be more than double that for in-state residents.

The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation will continue to offer free or low-cost options to make Delaware State Parks accessible for all. In partnership with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, those who receive assistance from a State Service Center are eligible to purchase an annual pass for $10. A park pass also can be reserved online at no cost using a library card.

For more information on fees, visit the destateparks.com/passes-permits-and-fees webpage.

