Delaware’s Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to Meet Dec. 3

An American shad. The upcoming Tidal Finfisheries Council meeting will offer an update on

a potential shad hatchery on the Brandywine River /Delaware DNREC graphic: Duane Raver, Jr.

Delaware’s Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries will hold a hybrid public meeting to discuss tidal finfish management issues at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3.

The in-person meeting will be at DNREC’s Little Creek Hunter Education Training Center, 3018 Bayside Drive, Dover. The virtual meeting can be accessed via the DNREC Events Calendar webpage.

The Tidal Finfisheries Council will discuss the Nanticoke American Shad hatchery and the potential for an American Shad hatchery on the Brandywine River. Additional topics include updates on Delaware’s volunteer tagging project, fishing regulations, fishery management actions and other tidal finfish matters.

For general meeting information, including the meeting agenda, and instructions on attending the meeting virtually, visit the DNREC Events Calendar webpage.

For more information, call the DNREC Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov



