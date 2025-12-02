Kat’s Fancy strong in DSBF filly trot

Kat’s Fancy, driven by Cody Poliseno, earned a win in 1:57.3 on Monday at Bally’s Dover

DOVER — Already a champion this season in both Delaware and Virginia, Jane Dunavant’s homebred Kat’s Fancy made easy work of her five rivals in the lone $20,000 first-round preliminary of the Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) series for 3-year-old trotting fillies at Bally’s Dover, coasting to a 1:57.3 win on Monday, Dec. 1.

With Cody Poliseno at the lines for trainer Carlo Poliseno, Kat’s Fancy secured the pocket behind Take It Easy (driven by Ross Wolfenden) on the first turn before brushing to take charge at the end of a :28 first quarter. From there, the Dusty Winner-Koala Kat filly traveled unopposed through easy middle splits of :57.4 and 1:28.2 before repelling a stretch challenge from Take It Easy by 1-3/4 lengths under mild encouragement. Holly Lou (Allan Davis) finished third, another seven lengths behind.

Kat’s Fancy, now a nine-time winner from 24 starts, has banked $208,317 in her career. She paid $2.80 to win as the 2-5 favorite.

Sophomore male trotters begin their December DSBF series Tuesday, Dec. 2, with 14 entrants split into two $20,000 first-round events, carded as races 1 and 4. First post for the 15-race card at Bally’s Dover is 4:30 p.m.