DSBF Final: Odds On Put Option prevails in Ramona Hubbard

Odds On Put Option, driven by Tim Tetrick, won in 1:54.1 at Bally’s Dover on Wednesday

DOVER — Odds On Put Option parlayed a pocket trip into a lifetime-best 1:54.1 victory in the $110,000 Ramona Hubbard Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund championship for 2-year-old pacing fillies on Wednesday, Nov. 26, at Bally’s Dover.

Tim Tetrick sent Odds On Put Option to the lead from post 6 right at the opening bell, clearing even-money favorite Just Applause (driven by Jason Bartlett) through a :27.4 first quarter before yielding control to Warrens Charm (Art Stafford Jr.), who brushed from third, with a circuit to go. After stalking unabatedly from the pocket through middle splits of :56.2 and 1:25.4, Odds On Put Option was boxed on the final turn by Just Applause, who re-emerged to mount a first-over rally and engage Warrens Charm.

Odds On Put Option, the 2-1 third choice in Wednesday’s race, won her fourth career race in her seventh start.

Just before the top of the stretch, Just Applause broke stride, enabling Odds On Put Option to angle off the pegs at the eighth pole and overtake Warrens Charm to win by a widening 1-1/2 lengths. Meemaw’s Column (Russell Foster) finished third, another 6-1/4 lengths in arrears.

Scott DiDomenico trains Odds On Put Option, now a four-time winner with $107,075 in earnings from seven starts, for Odds On Racing. As the 2-1 third choice, the He’s Watching-Odds On Hollywood filly returned $6 to win.

The DSBF series for 3-year-olds begin Monday, Dec. 1, with a single $20,000 first-round preliminary event for sophomore trotting fillies kicking off a 15-race card. First post is 4:30 p.m.