Convey911 Joins NCTCOG's TXShare Cooperative Purchasing Program

Convey Awarded TXShare Contract from North Central Texas Council of Governments

Partnership streamlines access to AI-powered language translation for Texas emergency services, reducing procurement timelines from months to weeks.

We consistently hear from agencies that want to implement our solutions but face months or even years of procurement delays. This agreement eliminates those barriers.” — Jeff Bruns

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convey911 Announces Cooperative Purchasing Agreement with North Central Texas Council of Governments

Convey911 has entered into a cooperative purchasing agreement with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) through the TXShare cooperative purchasing program. The agreement makes Convey911's emergency communication technology available to public agencies in Texas and other qualifying jurisdictions.

The contract includes ConveyCommunicator, Text-to-911, ConveyConnect interpreter services, Prizym radio integration platform, and ConveyAlert mass notification system. Public agencies that participate in the TXShare program can adopt the contract terms without conducting separate procurement processes.

"This cooperative agreement with NCTCOG provides an alternative procurement pathway for public safety agencies," said Jeff Bruns, CEO and Founder of Convey911.

The TXShare program serves public entities in the 16-county North Central Texas region, including Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, and Wise counties. The program is also available to qualifying agencies throughout Texas and other states.

Convey911's platform provides language identification and translation services across 185 languages, including American Sign Language. The company currently processes approximately 50,000 minutes of live interpretation monthly across nearly 100 customers.

The Eastern Shore of Maryland has deployed the technology across nine counties.

"The language services provided by Convey have allowed us to provide faster, more reliable, and higher quality language translation," said Sgt. Robbie Larimer, manager of the Dorchester Sheriff's Communication Division.

Agencies can contact Convey911 or NCTCOG to initiate contract adoption through the cooperative purchasing agreement.

About Convey911

Convey911 provides communications and language translation technology for emergency services and government agencies. The company is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Information is available at convey911.com.

About North Central Texas Council of Governments

The North Central Texas Council of Governments serves as a voluntary association of local governments in the 16-county North Central Texas region. NCTCOG administers the TXShare cooperative purchasing program for participating public agencies.

