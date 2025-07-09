Convey911 Partners with COG to Streamline Emergency Communication Access

Cooperative purchasing agreement eliminates lengthy procurement processes, allowing public safety agencies to implement language translation technology

We consistently hear from agencies that want to implement our solutions but face months or even years of procurement delays. This cooperative agreement with COG eliminates those barriers.” — Jeff Bruns - CEO

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public safety agencies across the United States now have a faster path to life-saving language translation technology through a cooperative purchasing agreement between Convey911 and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG).

The cooperative purchasing contract covers Convey911's complete suite of emergency communication solutions, including ConveyCommunicator, Text-to-911, ConveyConnect interpreter services, and the innovative Prizym platform. The agreement allows any qualifying public agency to access these pre-negotiated terms without conducting their own extensive procurement process.

"We consistently hear from agencies that want to implement our solutions but face months or even years of procurement delays," said Jeff Bruns, CEO and Founder of Convey911. "This cooperative agreement with COG eliminates those barriers, allowing agencies to focus on what matters most – serving the mission."

Addressing Critical Communication Gaps

The partnership directly tackles urgent needs in emergency communications, particularly for diverse communities where language barriers can impede response. Non-English speaking 911 callers often encounter wait times in excess of 5 minutes to receive help in their native language.

Convey911's platform provides real-time language identification, translation and interpretation for 185+ languages including American Sign Language, AI-powered call analysis and workflow automations, and seamless integration into existing emergency communication systems. The technology reduces interpreter connection times to under 10 seconds while maintaining the accuracy critical for emergency response.

Proven Technology, Streamlined Access

Convey911's solutions have already demonstrated significant impact across multiple regions. Recent regional deployments have shown measurable improvements in emergency response times, communication accuracy, and service accessibility for non-English speaking populations. ConveyConnect is servicing roughly 50,000 minutes of live language interpretation each month across nearly 100 customers.

The Eastern Shore of Maryland serves as a prime example, where all nine counties have implemented Convey911's technology through coordinated regional funding. "The language services provided by Convey have allowed us to provide faster, more reliable, and higher quality language translation, which has allowed us to provide a higher level of service to the residents and visitors," states Sgt. Robbie Larimer, manager of the Dorchester Sheriff's Communication Division.

Expanding Nationwide Access

COG's cooperative purchasing program serves as an aggregator for public entities across the National Capital region and beyond. The program's participating members include major jurisdictions such as Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Fairfax County, Arlington County, and the District of Columbia.

Under the cooperative purchasing model, participating agencies can utilize the pre-negotiated contract terms, pricing, and specifications established through COG's rigorous procurement process. This approach can reduce implementation timelines from months to weeks, particularly crucial for emergency services where communication delays can have life-or-death consequences.

Comprehensive Solution Portfolio

The cooperative contract includes access to Convey911's full technology suite:

ConveyCommunicator Premium - Language and communications platform for 911 centers featuring real-time translation, video communication, and AI-powered insights.

Text-to-911 - Cloud-based industry standard Text-to-911 with integrated language translation.

ConveyConnect - On-demand human interpreter service supporting 105 languages including ASL.

Prizym Radio Integration - Advanced platform unifying emergency communications with radio transcription

ConveyAlert - Mass notification system with multilingual personalization

Moving Forward

With this cooperative purchasing agreement in place, Convey911 anticipates accelerated adoption of its technology across public safety agencies that have previously been hindered by procurement complexities. The company is working closely with COG to ensure rapid, effective implementations that immediately enhance emergency communication capabilities.

Agencies interested in leveraging the cooperative purchasing agreement can contact Convey911 directly to begin implementation planning.

About Convey911

Convey911 is a communications and language translatin platform for emergency services, local government, and enterprise solutions. Its comprehensive services include Text-to-911, real-time voice and video communication, location services, and SMS and multimedia messaging, all with dynamic language detection and integrated translation. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, Convey911 empowers communities across North America through seamless and inclusive communication. Learn more at convey911.com.

About Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) is an independent, nonprofit association where area leaders address regional issues affecting the District of Columbia, suburban Maryland, and Northern Virginia. COG's membership is comprised of 300 elected officials from 24 local governments, the Maryland and Virginia state legislatures, and the U.S. Congress.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.