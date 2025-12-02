New European Project to Advance Crop Protection with Bio-Based Solutions for Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture

Examples of plant diseases targeted by CROPSAFE Partners of the CROPSAFE consortium CROPSAFE Logo

ALICANTE, ALICANTE, SPAIN, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new European consortium today announced the official launch of CROPSAFE , a research and innovation project funded by the European Union’s Horizon Europe program through the Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking (CBE JU). The project will pioneer a holistic package of safe and sustainable bio-based alternatives to replace harmful chemical pesticides, securing the future of key European food crops.The CROPSAFE project addresses the critical challenge faced by European farmers as essential pesticides are withdrawn from the market due to environmental and health concerns. This leaves vital crops like potatoes, tomatoes, and bananas vulnerable to devastating pests such as Potato Cyst Nematode (PCN), Root Knot Nematode (RKN), Fusarium Wilt, and the Banana Weevil. These threats jeopardize not only crop yields and farmer livelihoods but also Europe's food security and agricultural economy. CROPSAFE aims to overcome these challenges by developing innovative, effective, and economically viable bio-based crop protection solutions.By transforming biological residues into potent bioactives, CROPSAFE is developing a new generation of crop protection products based on a Safe-and-Sustainable-by-Design (SSbD) approach. This initiative combines cutting-edge biotechnology with the principles of the circular bioeconomy to replace synthetic pesticides with nature-inspired, non-harmful alternatives.Key innovations include:1. Valorisation of bio-based residues: CROPSAFE utilises scalable supplies of aquatic biomass, forestry residues, spent coffee grounds and fungal waste to create a diverse range of potent bioactive compounds, including plant-inspired biobased phenols and trace compounds that can mimic or interfere with natural communication molecules.2. Advanced Formulations and Delivery Systems: The development of non-harmful, bio-based formulation agents, such as biopolymer encapsulation and biochar adsorption, ensures the stable and controlled release of bioactives while minimising environmental impact.3. Understanding and Optimising Natural Mechanisms: Through in-depth scientific analysis and deduction of working mechanisms, CROPSAFE aims to understand how these compounds interact with plants and ecosystems to enhance resilience and disease resistance naturally.4. Digital Decision Support Tools: Data-driven models and AI-based tools will guide the precise application of new products, optimising their effectiveness across diverse climates and soil conditions.5. Pan-European validation: Extensive field trials will validate the solutions in various European agricultural zones, ranging from Scotland's temperate climate to the Mediterranean and semi-arid regions of Italy and Spain."The CROPSAFE project represents a vital step towards a resilient and sustainable agricultural future for Europe," said the Project Coordinator from Universidad de Alicante. "By turning bio-based residues into a valuable resource for crop protection, we are not only addressing an urgent need for farmers but also strengthening the circular bioeconomy. Our collaborative approach unites leaders in biorefining, agricultural science, and digital technology to create a model that protects our food supply, enhances biodiversity, and supports the EU’s green transition."Over its 48-month duration, the project will progress from laboratory-scale research to full-scale field demonstrations, proving the efficacy and scalability of the CROPSAFE solutions. The consortium will actively engage with farmers, industry stakeholders, policymakers, and the public through a series of workshops, publications, and outreach activities to ensure the project's results have a wide-reaching and lasting impact.---About the projectCROPSAFE – Crop Protection Strategies for the Transition to Environmentally-Friendly Agriculture – is a Horizon Europe project running from June 2025 to May 2029. The CROPSAFE consortium is a partnership of leading European companies, research institutions, and farmer cooperatives, each bringing unique expertise to the project. It aims to develop and demonstrate a holistic package of tools for the effective and sustainable management of critical pests in potato, tomato, and banana crops by combining innovative bio-based materials with cutting-edge digital and formulation technologiesFunding Statement and DisclaimerCROPSAFE is supported by the Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking and its members under grant agreement 101209410, with additional support for associated partners from SERI. CROPSAFE is co-funded by the European Union and SERI. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union, CBE JU or SERI. Neither the European Union, the CBE JU or SERI can be held responsible for them.

