Benjamin Talin Reaches Milestone: Advisory Work Now Spans More Than 23 Governments and Ministries Worldwide

The countries that will thrive in the coming decades are those building adaptive capacity now. My role is to help leaders see what"s working, avoid mistakes, and build for an era of fast change.” — Benjamin Talin

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Futurist and global economic policy advisor Benjamin Talin has been commissioned to assist in developing a government"s 15-year economic vision and strategic plan. This marks the latest in a series of consultations forming part of his ongoing advisory work, which now spans more than 23 governments and ministries worldwide.This project focuses on how megatrends and emerging technologies will reshape societies, economies, innovation systems and scientific research over the next few decades. The aim of the advisory work is to help policymakers anticipate structural shifts and develop adaptive frameworks for long-term prosperity."Governments are increasingly recognising that traditional planning cycles are insufficient for the pace of change we"re experiencing," said Talin. "A 15-year horizon forces policymakers to think beyond electoral cycles and address fundamental questions about demographic change, technological disruption, workforce transformation, and economic competitiveness."The consultation addresses several converging forces that are reshaping policy priorities globally. Aging populations are placing new demands on healthcare, pension systems and labour markets, while simultaneously creating opportunities in the silver economy. Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, automation and biotechnology are transforming industries and raising questions about future employment and skills requirements. Meanwhile, shifting geopolitical dynamics and the resurgence of industrial policy are prompting governments to reconsider their assumptions about trade, supply chains, and strategic autonomy."What makes long-term planning so challenging today is the interaction between these trends," Talin explained. "Demographic shifts affect innovation capacity. Technological changes alter the calculus of industrial policy. Social cohesion influences a country"s ability to implement reform. Governments need integrated frameworks that account for these interdependencies rather than addressing each trend in isolation."Talin's approach draws on comparative insights from advisory work across four continents, offering a valuable perspective on how different countries tackle similar challenges. This cross-border knowledge allows emerging best practices to be identified and underperforming policy approaches to be spotted early on.The engagement also examines how science and research systems will need to evolve to support national competitiveness and societal resilience. As the relationship between basic research, applied innovation and economic outcomes becomes faster-moving and more direct, governments are reconsidering funding models, university–industry linkages and technology transfer mechanisms."The countries that position themselves well over the next fifteen years will be those that build adaptive capacity into their institutions," said Talin. "Rigid plans fail. What succeeds is the ability to sense change early, learn from experimentation and adjust course while maintaining strategic direction."Talin is the founder and CEO of MoreThanDigital, a leading global platform for digital transformation and business knowledge. He holds over 20 board and expert group positions with international organisations, including advisory roles with EU Commission initiatives, the Swiss Internet Governance Forum and OECD-affiliated programmes. He has delivered over 200 international keynote speeches and authored over 400 publications on technology, innovation, and economic development.

