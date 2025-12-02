More LUV in Los Angeles: LUV Car Wash Expands with Northridge Acquisition

LUV Car Wash Expands with Northridge Acquisition

Acquisition strengthens LUV’s rapid Southern California expansion and deepens its footprint in the Los Angeles market.

Each new location represents our promise to bring quality, convenience, and consistency to every community we serve.” — JT Thomson, Co-Founder of LUV Car Wash

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUV Car Wash is proud to announce the acquisition of Cruisers Car Wash, located at 8870 Tampa Ave A, Northridge, CA 91324. This marks another significant step in the company’s fast-growing Los Angeles presence. It also represents LUV’s second acquisition from Maurice, Owner of Cruisers Car Wash, further demonstrating the trust and confidence owners place in LUV as a reliable and proven buyer.

This addition strengthens LUV’s Los Angeles network and gives members even more convenient access to the premium express car wash experience that continues to redefine expectations: fast, friendly, consistent, and full of LUV.

“Each new location represents our promise to bring quality, convenience, and consistency to every community we serve,” said JT Thomson, Co-Founder of LUV Car Wash. “Cruisers Car Wash has been a staple in Northridge for years, and being able to build upon that foundation for the second time with Maurice is a testament to the trust we’ve earned. This expansion reinforces our mission to deliver more LUV: more locations, more value, and more care for our members.”

For Maurice, choosing LUV again was an easy decision. “Working with LUV is always smooth and straightforward,” Maurice said. “They do exactly what they say they’re going to do. There is no overpromising and no confusion, just clear communication and follow-through. After selling them our first location, I knew my customers and my staff would be in good hands with this second sale. I’m excited to see LUV bring their energy and commitment to the Northridge community.”

As more groups enter the Southern California car wash market, LUV continues to stand out through consistency, transparency, and an ability to close transactions efficiently. Sellers across the region recognize LUV as a buyer they can trust. Communities recognize it too, as each new location receives meaningful investments, upgraded equipment, and long-term care.

The Northridge location will soon receive new equipment and technology upgrades designed to enhance wash quality, speed, and the overall guest experience. These improvements reflect LUV’s commitment to bringing its signature service and membership value to every neighborhood it serves.

For more information or to find a LUV Car Wash near you, visit www.luvcarwash.com.

About LUV Car Wash

LUV Car Wash is a leading express car wash platform with more than 80 locations across the United States. Founded by industry veterans JT Thomson and Darren Skarecky, LUV delivers fast, high-quality washes using eco-conscious technology, premium customer service, and unlimited membership options. With a mission to modernize the car wash experience and bring LUV to every neighborhood, the brand is rapidly becoming a national leader in car care. Learn more at www.luvcarwash.com.

