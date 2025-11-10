Local Accident Reports Launches Nationwide ‘Claim Your County’ Campaign

Logo

Trademarked ‘News As A Service™’ model gives attorneys and medical providers exclusive visibility when accident victims are searching for help

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Accident Reports™, the nation’s only online news outlet publishing daily coverage of serious and fatal accidents across all 50 states, today announced the official launch of its Claim Your County campaign, an exclusive opportunity for local attorneys and medical treatment providers to be featured alongside breaking accident coverage in their area.

After several years in beta, Local Accident Reports has scaled to the point of covering more than 500 serious or fatal accidents every day nationwide. In the process, the company has redefined the relationship between news, community service, and advertising, a model it has now formally trademarked as “News As A Service™.”

“News has always served both the community and its advertisers,” said Lindsay Redd, News Director for Local Accident Reports. “Our model takes that relationship to its most direct and ethical form, ensuring people impacted by tragedy are connected to trusted local help at the exact moment they need it.”

Filling a National Void in Local Coverage

As many regional outlets scale back coverage, countless serious and fatal accidents go unreported — leaving families searching online for information about what happened. Local Accident Reports fills that gap by publishing verified stories about car, truck, motorcycle, and pedestrian crashes, as well as fires and explosions, in which victims were hospitalized or lost their lives.

Every article is written by a 25-person newsroom team sourcing real-time updates from media outlets, police blotters, radio, and social channels. Each story provides a small but visible banner placement featuring one exclusive local attorney and one exclusive medical provider in that county, connecting victims to free legal help and medical aftercare.

“Claim Your County” – A New Advertising Opportunity

Through the Claim Your County campaign, Local Accident Reports offers attorneys and healthcare providers county-level exclusivity on a flat monthly subscription basis. There are no setup fees, no pay-per-click costs, and no lead-sharing.

Participants benefit from exclusive territory, with only one attorney and one medical provider featured per county. Their ads receive highly targeted exposure, appearing only on stories relevant to their specific region. Local Accident Reports attracts and converts high-intent leads by delivering timely, geographically-targeted accident news that ranks quickly in search results, enabling injured individuals and their families to discover essential local information and seamlessly connect with vetted legal and medical professionals. Each lead generated through the platform is 100% exclusive to the subscriber, ensuring direct connection with potential clients. Additionally, every partnership is backed by the trusted authority of a verified local news source, reinforcing credibility and community trust.

Flat monthly rates start as low as $299 per month (based on county size), with annual subscribers receiving 10% savings and first right of renewal.

“Traditional TV, billboard, and PPC campaigns have become prohibitively expensive and less effective for local professionals,” Redd added. “One good case or patient through Local Accident Reports can cover the cost for years to come.”

Supporting Victims When It Matters Most

Beyond lead generation, the platform has a public-service mission. Featured attorneys help accident victims obtain police reports at no cost and provide free case reviews. Partnered medical providers offer treatment options for those recovering from serious injuries, creating a trusted local network that benefits the entire community.

About Local Accident Reports™

Local Accident Reports™ is a national online newsroom that covers serious and fatal accidents daily across all 50 states. Staffed by a dedicated team of over 25 reporters and editors, LAR publishes breaking news articles designed to inform the public and connect victims with trusted local professionals. The company recently trademarked its innovative News As A Service™ model and launched the Claim Your County campaign, offering county-exclusive advertising opportunities to attorneys and medical providers through a simple monthly subscription.

For more information or to claim your county, visit www.LocalAccidentReports.com.





