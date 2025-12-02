26TH PACIFIC HISTORY ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE OPENS AT NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SAMOA

SAMOA, December 2 - [Press Release, 02/12/2025] – The 26th Pacific History Association (PHA) Conference was officially opened this morning at the National University of Samoa (NUS) with a traditional ‘ava ceremony, following a devotion led by Reverend Dr Latu Latai of the EFKS Apia.

Professor Tuifuisa’a Patila Amosa, Vice-Chancellor of NUS, delivered the welcome address and reflected on the conference theme, Le Solosoloū: Resilience in the Face of Adversity. She noted that the theme resonates deeply with the university’s own experiences of teaching and learning through cyclones, pandemics, resource constraints, and competing responsibilities. She emphasised that gathering to reflect on how Pacific peoples have navigated adversity across generations is not an abstract exercise, but a chance to make sense of current work, responsibilities, and contexts.

Professor Tuifuisa’a highlighted that this conference brings together an extraordinary range of interests, including oral traditions and memory, colonial encounters, political history, maritime worlds, gender and intergenerational resilience, education, economic futures, climate change, archives, art, and performance. She encouraged students and emerging researchers to embrace this rare opportunity to witness Pacific history being practiced at such scale and depth.

Acknowledging the long distances travelled by many participants, she expressed appreciation for those who came to share insights, new archival discoveries, community collaborations, theoretical perspectives, and creative work. With over 200 participants gathering in Samoa, she affirmed the vitality and relevance of Pacific historical scholarship.

Remarks were also delivered by Associate Professor Tuala Saui’a Louise Mataia Milo, Chair of the NUS PHA Committee, who underscored the importance of bringing back old words like Le solosoloū and the histories and practices they carry. This was followed by an address from the PHA President, Dr Togialelei Safua Akeli Ama’ama, who emphasised the significance of this year’s gathering for regional scholarship and cultural dialogue.

The Opening Keynote Address was delivered by the Honorable Aiono Dr Alec Ekeroma, Minister of Education. His keynote laid the foundation for the discussions ahead, focusing on Pacific knowledge, heritage, and historical dialogue. Attendees were also treated to a special Anofale history storytelling performance.

The ceremony marked a vibrant beginning to three days of scholarly exchange, cultural celebration, and meaningful conversations that will unfold across the conference programme.

The NUS PHA Committee extends its sincere appreciation to its sponsors – the Pacific History Association, UNESCO, CSL, SPREP, and the Pacific Climate Change Centre – for their invaluable support.

