SAMOA TO HOST ATOA SAMOA IN 2026

[PRESS RELEASE] -Samoa will host the next round of the Atoa Samoa talks in 2026. A tentative date for the inter-government meeting is scheduled for early March.

American Samoa Governor Pulaali’i Nikolao Pula and Samoa’s Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt have tasked officials to finalise the agenda for their first inter-government meeting since both were elected as Governor and Prime Minister respectively.

The two leaders met Monday morning at the Tradewinds Hotel, Tafuna for informal talks and courtesy calls ending a 4-day invitation from the territory’s Legislature for the Prime Minister and le afioga I le Ao Mamalu o le Malo, his highness the Head of State afioga Tuimalealiʻifano Vaʻaletoʻa Sualauvi II as guests of honour to witness the dedication of the new Legislative Building Complex.

Governor Pulaali’i extended well wishes to the Prime Minister, his First Lady, First Lady Tupea Heather Schmidt and the entire Samoan Government, expressing hopes for a successful remainder of the month and a joyful, safe holiday season.

Senate President Tuaolo Manaia Fruean and Speaker of the House Savali Talavou Ale led the Legislature’s delegation to see the Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa and delegation return home Monday afternoon.

December 2, 2025