Managed Application Services Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company's Managed Application Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed Application Services Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for managed application services has seen rapid expansion in recent years. It is predicted to rise from a value of $17.01 billion in 2024 to $19.77 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The historic period's growth can be ascribed to factors such as heightened cloud adoption by enterprises, growing requirement for cost-effective IT operations, increasing emphasis on outsourcing core business operations, enlargement of enterprise application portfolios, and a rising necessity for improved application performance.

Expectations are high for a speedy expansion in the managed application services market size over the forthcoming years, with predictions showing it hitting a mark of $35.65 billion in 2029, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. Reasons behind this projected increase during the forecast period include a burgeoning shift towards hybrid and multi-cloud atmospheres, a rise in investment in AI-based application management, the swelling demand for managed devops services, greater acceptance of automation and orchestration tools, and an intensified attention on digital transformation strategies. Significant trends to watch during the forecast period encompass advances in AI and machine learning integration, breakthroughs in cloud-native application management, progress in predictive monitoring and analytics, studies and breakthroughs in low-code application platforms, and the evolving technology in containerization and microservices.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Managed Application Services Market?

Who Are The Leading Players In The Managed Application Services Market?

Major players in the Managed Application Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Accenture plc

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• SAP SE

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Fujitsu Limited

• NTT DATA Corporation

• Capgemini SE

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Managed Application Services Industry?

Prominent firms in the managed application services market are integrating application vulnerability monitoring (AVM) technology into their platforms. This is to boost runtime security, elevate threat detection precision, and allow for speedy reaction to real-time vulnerabilities in production environments. AVM persistently scans operational applications to discover and control security weaknesses, enabling faster rectification before any potential exploitation. For example, in January 2025, Contrast Security, a software company based in the US, introduced an AVM feature as part of its application detection and response (ADR) platform. This feature is meant to identify and resolve vulnerabilities within production environments. Unlike traditional tools such as DAST, SAST, or SCA, AVM employs smart in-app sensors to pinpoint genuine, exploitable threats and link them with active attacks, lowering the chance of false positives and enhancing threat visibility. This progressive step allows SecOps, AppSec, and DevOps teams to work more efficiently together, focus on high-risk vulnerabilities, and react quicker to potential breaches.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Managed Application Services Market Growth

The managed application services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Application Development Services, Application Management And Support Services, Application Integration Services, Application Hosting Services, Application Security Services

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application Type: Enterprise Resource Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain Management, Business Intelligence, Other Application Types

5) By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Retail, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Government, Information Technology (IT)

Subsegments:

1) By Application Development Services: Custom Application Development, Mobile Application Development, Web Application Development, Cloud-Native Application Development, Low-Code Or No-Code Development, API Development and Integration

2) By Application Management And Support Services: Application Monitoring And Performance Management, Incident Management And Troubleshooting, Application Maintenance And Upgrades, Version And Patch Management, Service Level Management, End-User Support

3) By Application Integration Services: Enterprise Application Integration (EAI), API Management And Integration, Data Integration Services, Cloud Integration Services, Business Process Integration, Middleware Management

4) By Application Hosting Services: On-Premise Application Hosting, Cloud Application Hosting, Hybrid Application Hosting, Managed Infrastructure Services, Database Hosting, Platform-As-A-Service (PaaS) Hosting

5) By Application Security Services: Application Vulnerability Assessment, Threat Detection And Response, Identity And Access Management (IAM), Secure Application Configuration And Hardening, Compliance And Risk Management, Security Patch Management

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Managed Application Services Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Managed Application Services, North America was highlighted as the leading region for the preceding year. Predictions for the market's fastest growth are centred on the Asia-Pacific region. Covered in the report are regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

