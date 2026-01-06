Missile Seekers Market Size Report Missile Seekers Market Growth Report Missile Seekers Market Share Report

The Business Research Company's Missile Seekers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Missile Seekers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Missile Seekers Market to Surpass $7 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Aerospace which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $420 billion by 2029, with Missile Seekers market to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,102 billion by 2029, the Missile Seekers market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Missile Seekers Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the missile seekers market in 2029, valued at $2,703 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,071 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the government initiatives and the growing number of missile test launches and trials.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Missile Seekers Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the missile seekers market in 2029, valued at $2,415 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,869 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing number of missile test launches and trials and government initiatives.

Request a free sample of the Missile Seekers Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8143&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Missile Seekers Market in 2029?

The missile seekers market is by missile type into cruise missile, ballistic missile, interceptor missile, and conventional missile. The cruise missile market will be the largest segment of the missile seekers market segmented by missile type, accounting for 36% or $2,537 million of the total in 2029. The cruise missile market will be supported by advancements in guidance and navigation technologies, the growing demand for precision long-range strike capabilities, increasing use of low-observable (stealth) cruise missiles in modern warfare, rising adoption by armed forces for strategic and tactical missions and the need for seekers that can perform autonomous target identification, tracking and engagement in complex and global positioning system (GPS)-denied environments.

The missile seekers market is segmented by technology into active radar, semi-active radar, passive radar, infrared, laser and multimode. The infrared market will be the largest segment of the missile seekers market segmented by technology, accounting for 33% or $2,311 million of the total in 2029. The infrared market will be supported by its capability for heat signature detection, growing demand for day-night and all-weather targeting, advancements in imaging infrared (IIR) and dual-band IR technologies, increasing adoption in air-to-air, anti-tank and surface-to-air missile systems and the need for passive, countermeasure-resistant seekers that provide high accuracy in cluttered and visually complex environments.

The missile seekers by launch mode into surface to surface, surface to air, air to surface, and air to air. The surface to surface market will be the largest segment of the missile seekers market segmented by launch mode, accounting for 35% or $2,482 million of the total in 2029. The surface to surface market will be supported by growing demand for long-range precision strike systems, advancements in global positioning system (GPS), radar, and infrared seeker integration, increasing use in tactical and strategic missions and the need for accurate target engagement in dynamic ground combat environments. These seekers enhance effectiveness in striking enemy infrastructure, mobile units, and hardened bunkers

What is the expected CAGR for the Missile Seekers Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the missile seekers market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Missile Seekers Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global missile seekers market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape defence targeting, guidance accuracy, and battlefield engagement doctrines worldwide.

Growing Number Of Missile Test Launches And Trials- The growing number of missile test launches and trials will become a key driver of growth in the missile seekers market by 2029. Missile test launches and trials play a critical role in validating and refining missile seeker technologies. They allow developers to assess the seeker’s real-time performance in detecting, tracking and engaging targets under various environmental and operational conditions. These trials help identify weaknesses, improve algorithm accuracy, and enhance resistance to countermeasures like jamming or decoys. Ultimately, testing ensures the missile seeker meets mission-specific requirements and achieves high reliability in actual combat scenarios. As a result, the growing number of missile test launches and trials is anticipated to contributing to a 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Increased Defense Budgets- The increased defense budgets support will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the missile seekers market by 2029. Increased defense budgets enable governments to invest more heavily in advanced military technologies, including missile systems with sophisticated seekers. These funds support the research, development, testing and deployment of next-generation missile seekers that offer improved accuracy, tracking and target discrimination capabilities. Higher budgets also allow for the procurement of a larger number of missiles equipped with cutting-edge seeker technologies. Ultimately, this strengthens national defense capabilities and fosters innovation in the defense industry. Consequently, the increased defense budgets are projected to contributing to a 1.6% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of Electronic Warfare Systems-The growth of electronic warfare systems as a major factor driving the expansion of the missile seekers market by 2029. This is driving the demand for more advanced and resilient missile seekers. As EW technologies become more sophisticated, capable of jamming, deceiving, or disabling traditional guidance systems, missile seekers must evolve with enhanced electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM) to maintain accuracy and reliability. This has led to innovations in multi-mode seekers, AI-enabled target discrimination, and hardened sensors. Overall, the synergy between electronic warfare threats and seeker development is pushing the missile industry toward smarter, more adaptive guidance solutions. Consequently, growth of electronic warfare systems solutions is projected to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Government Incentives- The government incentives will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the missile seekers market by 2029. These play a crucial role in advancing missile seeker technologies by providing funding, subsidies and tax benefits to defense contractors and research institutions. These incentives encourage innovation and accelerate the development of cutting-edge guidance and targeting systems. By reducing the financial burden on manufacturers, governments help foster domestic production and technological self-reliance. Additionally, incentives often support collaborative defense R&D programs, boosting industry growth and global competitiveness. Consequently, the government incentives are projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Missile Seekers Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/missile-seekers-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Missile Seekers Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the cruise missile seekers system market, the surface-to-air missile seekers market, and the infrared missile seekers market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising defense modernization programs, increasing demand for precision-guided weaponry, and the need for enhanced target acquisition capabilities in contested environments. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of advanced seeker technologies including infrared, RF, and multi-mode systems—that enable higher accuracy, improved countermeasure resistance, and superior engagement performance, fueling transformative growth within the broader missile seekers industry.

The cruise missile seekers system market is projected to grow by $808 million, the surface-to-air missile seekers market by $761 million, and infrared missile seekers market by $745 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.