LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Motor Lamination Market to Surpass $27 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Electrical Equipment which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $2,201 billion by 2029, with Motor Lamination market to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,240 billion by 2029, the Motor Lamination market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Motor Lamination Market in 2029

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the motor lamination market in 2029, valued at $12,838 million. The market is expected to grow from $9,440 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rapid growth of the manufacturing sector and rising marine industry.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Motor Lamination Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the motor lamination market in 2029, valued at $6,640 million. The market is expected to grow from $5,032 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising marine industry and favorable government initiatives.

What will be Largest Segment in the Motor Lamination Market in 2029?

The motor lamination market by material type into cold rolled non-oriented silicon steel, cold rolled grained oriented silicon steel and hot-rolled silicon steel. The cold rolled non-oriented silicon steel market will be the largest segment of motor lamination market segmented by material type, accounting for 73% or $19,776 million of the total in 2029. The cold rolled non-oriented silicon steel market is supported by its isotropic magnetic properties allowing uniform performance in all directions, rising demand in electric motor cores for general-purpose industrial applications, improved energy efficiency due to low core loss, cost-effective production with consistent quality, increased usage in small and medium-sized motors, compatibility with high-speed stamping processes and its widespread availability in the global supply chain.

The motor lamination market is segmented by technology into welding, bonding, stamping and other technologies. The stamping market will be the largest segment of the motor lamination market segmented by technology, accounting for 44% or $11,917 millionof the total in 2029. The stamping market is supported by its scalability in mass production, precision in shaping complex lamination profiles, compatibility with various material types including silicon steel, rising use in high-speed motor production, reduced scrap generation due to die optimization, increasing adoption in low-cost and high-output automotive applications and capability to support tight tolerance requirements.

The motor lamination market by motor type into permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM), induction motors, brushless DC motors (BLDC) and other motor types. The permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM) market will be the largest segment of the motor lamination market segmented by motor type, accounting for 39% or $10,417 millionof the total in 2029. The permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM) market is supported by high energy efficiency and power density ideal for electric vehicles and HVAC systems, increasing deployment in robotics and industrial automation, reduced rotor heat loss improving reliability, better torque performance in compact designs, rising demand in high-end home appliances, advancements in rare earth magnet integration and supportive policies promoting low-emission electric mobility solutions. The increasing adoption of permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) in automation and robotics across the manufacturing, aerospace, and electronics industries is driving significant market growth, owing to their high precision control capabilities and low maintenance requirements.

The motor lamination market by vehicle type into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. The passenger cars market will be the largest segment of the motor lamination market segmented by vehicle type, accounting for 27% or $7,341 million of the total in 2029. The passenger cars market is supported by growing production of electric and hybrid vehicles, rising consumer demand for performance and comfort features, stringent emission regulations driving adoption of efficient motors, increasing number of electronic applications in vehicles, rising disposable income supporting premium segment sales and improvements in vehicle automation systems.

The motor lamination market by application into electric vehicles (EVs), industrial motors, home appliances, power generation, medical devices, and other application (power tools, aerospace, and defense). The electric vehicles (EVs) market will be the largest segment of the motor lamination market segmented by application, accounting for 43% or $11,601 million of the total in 2029. The electric vehicles (EVs) market is supported by surging global EV adoption driven by regulatory mandates and environmental concerns, high demand for traction motors with minimal core loss, rapid expansion of EV manufacturing capacity across major economies, technological advancements in e-mobility platforms, growing consumer preference for sustainable transportation, integration of multiple motors for propulsion and comfort features and favourable tax incentives for EV purchases

What is the expected CAGR for the Motor Lamination Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the motor lamination market leading up to 2029 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Motor Lamination Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global motor lamination market leading up to 2029 will be driven by key factors that are expected to reshape electric motor performance, energy efficiency standards, and manufacturing processes worldwide.

Increasing Industrial Automation-The increasing industrial automation will become a key driver of growth in the motor lamination market by 2029. Automation across industries such as automotive, food processing, packaging, and logistics automation machines relies heavily on high-efficiency electric motors to power machinery and robotic systems. Motor laminations are essential in improving the performance, speed, and energy efficiency of these motors. As companies aim to boost productivity and reduce operational costs through automation, the demand for advanced motor components, including high-quality laminations, is set to rise significantly. As a result, increasing industrial automation is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rapid Growth Of The Manufacturing Sector- The rapid growth of the manufacturing sector will become a key driver of growth in motor lamination market by 2029. As industries increasingly adopt automation, robotics, and advanced machinery, the need for efficient electric motors becomes more critical. Motor laminations help enhance motor performance by reducing energy losses and improving magnetic efficiency, making them essential components in modern manufacturing equipment. The expansion of sectors such as automotive, electronics, and industrial machinery further amplifies this demand. Additionally, growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainable production practices supports the adoption of advanced lamination technologies across manufacturing facilities worldwide. As a result, rapid growth of the manufacturing sector is anticipated to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Investments In Renewable Energy Infrastructure- The rising investments in renewable energy infrastructure will serve as a key growth catalyst motor lamination market by 2029. Rising investment in renewable energy infrastructure, such as wind turbines and solar power systems, is fueling the demand for high-efficiency electric motors. These systems require reliable and energy-efficient motor components to optimize performance and reduce energy losses. Motor laminations, which minimize core losses and improve electromagnetic efficiency, are critical to meeting these needs. As governments and private sectors push for cleaner energy solutions, the need for advanced motor lamination technologies is expected to grow steadily. Therefore, this rising investments in renewable energy infrastructure is projected to supporting to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of The Marine Industry- The expansion of the marine industry will serve as a key growth catalyst for motor lamination market by 2029. With the increasing adoption of electric propulsion systems in ships and submarines for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, demand for high-performance electric motors is on the rise. Motor laminations play a crucial role in enhancing motor efficiency and durability in harsh marine environments. As industry shifts toward sustainable and hybrid marine technologies, the need for advanced lamination solutions will continue to grow. Therefore, this expansion of the marine industry will be projected to supporting to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Motor Lamination Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the cold rolled non-oriented (CRNO) silicon steel motor lamination market, the motor lamination for electric vehicles (EV) components market, the motor lamination for permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM) market, the motor lamination for passenger cars market, and the motor lamination stamping market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $15 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising demand for high-efficiency electric motors, rapid electrification of transportation systems, and increased production of precision-engineered motor components. Advances in low-loss electrical steel grades, tighter manufacturing tolerances, and high-precision stamping technologies are further accelerating adoption across automotive, industrial, and renewable energy sectors. This surge reflects the growing emphasis on improved motor performance, reduced energy consumption, and enhanced durability fuelling transformative growth within the broader motor lamination industry.

The cold rolled non-oriented (CRNO) silicon steel motor lamination market is projected to grow by $4,609 million, the motor lamination for electric vehicles (EV) components market $3,348 million, the motor lamination for permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM) market by $2,497 million, the motor lamination for passenger cars market $2,214 million, and the motor lamination stamping market by $2,196 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029

