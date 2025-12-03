The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Soilless Culture Market to Grow at 14% CAGR from 2025-2029

Expected to grow to $19.01 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Soilless Culture Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, the market size for soilless culture has seen a rapid expansion. It is projected to increase from $9.83 billion in 2024 to $11.24 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth experienced in the historic period is largely due to factors such as the rising demand for high-yielding food production, increased incorporation of urban agriculture, a heightened emphasis on cultivation without pesticides, a growth in commercial greenhouse farming, the expansion of the cultivation of high-value crops, and a raised consumer preference for fresh premium produce.

The market size of soilless culture is set for considerable expansion in the coming years, with projections indicating a rise to $19.01 billion by 2029, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. This anticipated growth within the forecast period can be largely credited to increasing investments in controlled environment farming, heightened emphasis on agricultural practices resistant to climate changes, growing requirements for all-year-round crop availability, rise of premium food retail chains advocating for residue-free products, growth of import substitution for fruits and vegetable production, and a rising concentration on farming methods that conserve water. Key trends dictating this forecast period encompass technological progress in fully automated vertical farms, advancements in the optimization for nutrient delivery, innovations in crop monitoring through artificial intelligence, developments in platforms predicting yield based on data, research progress in sustainable substrate formulations and enhancements in unified farm management software.

Download a free sample of the soilless culture market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30105&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Soilless Culture Market?

The soilless culture market is anticipated to expand due to the growing necessity for sustainable farming. Sustainable farming encompasses agricultural methods specifically structured to conserve the environment, water, and soil resources, in addition to limiting harmful inputs. More stringent environmental norms are contributing to the rise of sustainable farming, urging producers to decrease soil degradation, minimize chemical usage, and embrace cleaner farming techniques to adhere to compliance policies. Soilless culture contributes to sustainable agriculture by facilitating effective resource usage. This is achieved through accurate control of water, nutrients, and growing conditions, lessening soil erosion and chemical runoff, minimizing land prerequisites, and encouraging year-round, high-yielding food production with a reduced environmental footprint and increased resilience to climate alterations. For example, the European Environment Agency (EEA), a Denmark-based European Union environmental authority, reported in October 2025, that organic farming made up 10.8% of all agricultural land in the European Union in 2023. Therefore, the demand for sustainable farming, which is on the rise, is stimulating the growth of the soilless culture market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Soilless Culture Market?

Major players in the Soilless Culture Global Market Report 2025 include:

• AeroFarms LLC

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA ( through Cultilene)

• CANNA International BV

• Green Sense Farms Holdings Inc

• Urban Crop Solutions NV

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

• Orbia Advance Corporation SAB de CV ( through Netafim)

• Sky Urban Solutions Holding Pte. Ltd (through Sky Greens)

• Spread Co Ltd

• Mirai Co Ltd

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Soilless Culture Market?

One of the main tactics adopted by leading companies in the soilless culture market involves leveraging new technologies like vertical surface planting. This advanced soilless method helps augment growth efficiency, optimize space usage, and facilitate real-time tracking by allowing plants to be grown on specially designed vertical surfaces. With this technique, plant roots get a controlled supply of nutrients and improved airflow, thus maximizing plant density in limited areas. For example, Vertefarm, an American indoor hydroponic solutions company, introduced its Hydroponic Micro Plant Factory in April 2024. This vertical surface planting-based structure has been tailored for the increased indoor cultivation of leafy greens, equipped with root cyclic drip irrigation, ultraviolet (UV) light for water sanitation, and a smart control app (BLE and Wi-Fi). The Micro Plant Factory enhances space efficiency, optimizes water-nutrient usage, and streamlines growing management, thus accommodating contemporary soilless settings in both residential and small scale commercial settings.

How Is The Soilless Culture Market Segmented?

The soilless culture market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Growing Medium, System Equipment, Control Systems, Plant Nutrients

2) By System Type: Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics

3) By Equipment: Growth Chambers, Irrigation Systems, Lighting, Sensors

4) By Crop Type: Fruits, Vegetables, Herbs, Flowers

5) By End-User: Agriculture, Horticulture, Landscaping, Urban Farming

Subsegment:

1) By Growing Medium: Coco Peat, Rockwool, Perlite, Vermiculite, Clay Pellets, Peat Moss, Sand, Sawdust

2) By System Equipment: Hydroponic Systems, Aquaponic Systems, Aeroponic Systems, Vertical Farming Structures, Grow Lights, Irrigation Pumps, Reservoirs And Tanks, Air Pumps And Air Stones

3) By Control Systems: Environmental Monitoring Systems, Climate Control Systems, Irrigation Controllers, Nutrient Monitoring Systems, pH And EC Controllers, Automation And Data Logging Systems

4) By Plant Nutrients: Macronutrients, Micronutrients, Organic Nutrients, Synthetic Nutrients, Chelated Nutrients, Nutrient Solutions

View the full soilless culture market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soilless-culture-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Soilless Culture Market?

In the Soilless Culture Global Market Report 2025, North America held the dominant position in the market for the year 2024. However, the highest projected growth rate is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecasted period. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of several regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Soilless Culture Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Manufactured Soil Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/manufactured-soil-global-market-report

Food Cultures Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-cultures-global-market-report

Starter Cultures Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/starter-cultures-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.