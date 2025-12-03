Slag-Based Green Cement Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "How Large Will The Slag-Based Green Cement Market Be By 2025?

The market size for slag-based green cement has witnessed significant growth in the past years. It is projected to increase from $8.61 billion in 2024 to $9.43 billion in 2025, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This growth during the historic phase is owed to the surge in urbanization and infrastructure expansion, heightened demand for eco-friendly construction materials, stricter environmental policies concerning cement emissions, the growth in availability of industrial by-product for mixed cements, and the burgeoning adoption of green building norms.

The market for slag-based green cement is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years, with its value expected to reach $13.38 billion in 2029, growing at a 9.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The rise during the forecasted period can be linked to the escalated usage of slag-based green cement in infrastructure-based ventures, increased governmental incentives and subsidies for low-carbon resources, an upswing in investments centered on green cement production capacity, the proliferation of initiatives endorsing slag recycling in a circular economy, and heightened demand in the residential as well as commercial construction sectors for low-carbon materials. The forecast period is also expected to be marked by major trends such as advanced technological innovations in slag processing and beneficiation, cutting-edge developments in binder formulations to maximize slag content, strides in carbon capture and usage incorporation at cement factories, research endeavors directed towards performance and longevity equality, and progress in digital optimization using artificial intelligence and machine learning for improved production effectiveness.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Slag-Based Green Cement Market Landscape?

The surge in construction activities is anticipated to bolster the expansion of the market for slag-based green cement. These activities entail tasks and operations performed to build, modify, or mend structures, buildings, infrastructure, and other physical constructions. Rapid urbanization is causing an uptick in these activities, as burgeoning urban populations spur the need for new residential and commercial spaces, as well as supportive infrastructure for contemporary city life. Slag-based green cement contributes to these construction activities by supplying a sturdy, carbon-reduced substitute to conventional cement. This enhances the durability and lifespan of constructions while minimising environmental damage and promoting eco-friendly building practices. For example, the Bureau of National Statistics, a government organization from Kazakhstan, reported in July 2024 that in 2023, the construction services' total worth was 7,612.8 billion tenge, marking a 15.1% rise in comparison to 2022. Hence, the escalating construction activities are predicted to drive the growth of the market for slag-based green cement.

Who Are The Top Players In The Slag-Based Green Cement Market?

Major players in the Slag-Based Green Cement Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China National Building Material Group Co. Ltd.

• CRH PLC

• Holcim Ltd.

• Heidelberg Materials AG

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)

• Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

• UltraTech Cement Limited

• Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

• Votorantim Cimentos S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Slag-Based Green Cement Industry?

Leading firms in the slag-based green cement market are prioritizing the development of novel initiatives like clinker substitution to mitigate carbon emissions, enhance the quality of cement, and encourage environment-friendly construction methods. Clinker substitution pertains to the technique of substituting a part of the energy-demanding clinker with substitute materials like slag, fly ash, or calcined clay in cement production to lower CO₂ emissions and bolster sustainability. For instance, Ecocem Global Ltd., an Irish manufacturing company, in March 2024, introduced the ACT range, an advanced low-carbon cement technology that facilitates up to 70% reduction in CO₂ emissions when compared to standard European cement mixtures. This technology output top-tier concrete with better strength, durability, and usability while utilizing less water in existing manufacturing units without the need for expensive alterations. The objective is to offer a scalable, cost-efficient, and sustainable alternative to make the construction sector carbon-neutral and in line with worldwide climate targets.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Slag-Based Green Cement Market

The slag-based green cement market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Ordinary Portland Slag Cement, Blast Furnace Slag Cement, Slag Blended Cement, High-Performance Slag Cement, Sustainable Slag Cement

2) By Slag Type: Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS), Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Slag, Copper Slag, Nickel Slag, Other Slag Types

3) By Manufacturing Process: Wet Grinding, Dry Grinding, Semi-Dry Grinding, Other Manufacturing Processes

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Sales, Direct Sales, Retail And Wholesale Distributors

5) By End-User Industry: Construction, Manufacturing, Infrastructure Development, Roads And Bridges, Residential Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Ordinary Portland Slag Cement: Low Slag Content Ordinary Portland Cement, Medium Slag Content Ordinary Portland Cement, High Slag Content Ordinary Portland Cement

2) By Blast Furnace Slag Cement: Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag Cement, Granulated Blast Furnace Slag Cement, Pelletized Slag Cement

3) By Slag Blended Cement: Portland Slag Blended Cement, Fly Ash Slag Blended Cement, Limestone Slag Blended Cement

4) By High Performance Slag Cement: High Strength Slag Cement, Rapid Hardening Slag Cement, Sulfate Resistant Slag Cement

5) By Sustainable Slag Cement: Low Carbon Slag Cement, Recycled Material Based Slag Cement, Energy Efficient Slag Cement

Slag-Based Green Cement Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the majority share in the global market for slag-based green cement. Meanwhile, the market is anticipated to grow fastest in the Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period. This report encompasses data from various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

