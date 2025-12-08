Proteasome Inhibitors Market CAGR to be at 9.7% from 2025 to 2029 | $3.14 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Proteasome Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $3.14 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Proteasome Inhibitors Market?

The proteasome inhibitors market has seen robust expansion recently. There will be an increase from $2.01 billion in 2024 to $2.17 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The previous growth period's advancement is credited to scientific progress, clinical studies and trials, FDA authorizations, escalating incidences of cancer, and progress in drug delivery methods.

The proteasome inhibitors market size is anticipated to exhibit robust expansion in the upcoming years, set to reach ""$3.14 billion by 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The significant growth predicted for this timeframe can be tied to precision medical procedures, the development of next-generation inhibitors, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, the combination of targeted therapies, and emerging markets adopting these practices. The primary trends driving the market during the forecast period are expected to be new combinations in immunotherapy, selective proteasome prohibition, inhibitors with extended half-lives, orally administered solutions, and treatments for resistant cancer variants.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market?

The growing incidence of pancreatic cancer is poised to boost the expansion of the proteasome inhibitors market in future. Occurring in the cells of the pancreas, a bodily organ positioned in the abdomen behind the stomach, pancreatic cancer sees primary treatment through proteasome inhibitors. Proteasome serves a crucial function in spurring cell growth and survival by breaking down proteins that control cell cycle progression and cell death. This hampers the survival of cancerous cells and restricts tumor development and spread. For instance, the American Cancer Society reported in January 2024 that an estimated 64,050 adults were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the US by 2023, resulting in 50,550 fatalities. Moreover, the figure rose to 66,440 diagnosed cases, with death toll reaching 51,750. Thus, the escalating incidence of pancreatic cancer is fueling the expansion of the proteasome inhibitors market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Proteasome Inhibitors Market?

Major players in the Proteasome Inhibitors include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson And Johnson

• AbbVie

• Novartis AG

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• AstraZeneca Plc

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

What Are The Future Trends Of The Proteasome Inhibitors Market?

A rising trend in the proteasome inhibitors market is the increasing investments into its development. Top-tier companies involved in the sector are focusing their resources towards the creation and implementation of proteasome inhibitors, a crucial element for enhancing research and introducing new treatments to the market. For example, in September 2022, QLi5 Therapeutics GmbH, a company based in Germany that specializes in developing new-class proteasome inhibitors, secured an investment of $10.96 million (EUR 10 million). This came from SV Investment, a venture capital firm from South Korea, and KHAN Technology Transfer Fund I, a venture capital firm in Germany. Investors also included Atinum Investment Co., Ltd. and Daol Investment & Securities Co., Ltd., both being venture capital firms from South Korea. This capital injection is aimed at formulating new proteasome inhibitors to combat cancer, as well as inflammatory and autoimmune conditions. This funding will push QLi5's unique pipeline of proteasome inhibitors through to the commencement of clinical trials for various indications.

What Segments Are Covered In The Proteasome Inhibitors Market Report?

The proteasome inhibitors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Velcade, Kyprolis, Ninlaro, Other Products

2) By Drugs: Bortezomib, Carfilzomib, Ixazomib

3) By Indication: Lymphoma, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

5) By End-User: Hospital, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Velcade: Injectable Velcade (Bortezomib), Oral Formulations

2) By Kyprolis: Injectable Kyprolis (Carfilzomib), Combination Therapies With Kyprolis

3) By Ninlaro: Oral Ninlaro (Ixazomib), Combination Therapies With Ninlaro

4) By Other Products: Investigational Proteasome Inhibitors, Combination Products

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the proteasome inhibitors market. The report on this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

