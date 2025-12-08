Polyclonal Antibodies Market to Reach USD $1.94 Billion by 2029 at 6.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Polyclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $1.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Polyclonal Antibodies Market?

In recent years, the polyclonal antibodies market size has progressively expanded. There is an expected rise from $1.41 billion in 2024 to $1.48 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The historical growth can be credited to biomedical research requirements, heightened diagnostic applications, a surge in chronic diseases, and a broad spectrum of applications.

The polyclonal antibodies market is forecasted to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching a value of ""$1.94 billion by 2029"" and an annual growth rate of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include the development of advanced diagnostic technology, progress in therapeutic methods, an increase in infectious diseases, heightened research funding, and the establishment of collaborations and partnerships. The forecast period is also expected to see some key trends, such as progress in antibody engineering, increased usage in cancer immunotherapy, the emergence of biosimilar polyclonal antibodies, applications in the treatment of neurological disorders, and advancements in regulatory processes and compliance.

Download a free sample of the polyclonal antibodies market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10790&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Polyclonal Antibodies Global Market Growth?

The polyclonal antibodies market is set to experience growth due to the escalating incidence of cancer. These antibodies enhance cancer diagnosis, treatment and patient results as they are used for biomarker detection, immunohistochemistry, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy in cancer research and treatment. The rise in cancer patients bolsters the polyclonal antibodies market's growth. Cancer Australia, a cancer control organization located in Australia and its territories, noted that 2,572 new stomach cancer cases are projected for 2022, in September 2022, with 1,661 male cases and 911 female cases. The probability of someone getting stomach cancer by the time they reach 85 in 2022 is 1 in 114 (or 0.87%) (1 in 1.1 or 87% for men and 1 in 167 or 0.60% for women). As such, the increasing frequency of cancer underpins the expansion of the polyclonal antibodies market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Polyclonal Antibodies Market?

Major players in the Polyclonal Antibodies include:

• Abcam plc

• GenScript Biotech Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• BioLegend Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Polyclonal Antibodies Industry?

The research and development sector is emerging as a significant trend in the polyclonal antibodies market. Many leading organizations are prioritizing R&D to enhance their competitive edge and retain market position. GigaGen Inc., an American biotech firm, for example, published a research article in July 2022. The article, titled 'GMP manufacturing and IND-enabling studies of a recombinant hyperimmune globulin targeting SARS-CoV-2,' was featured in the international journal, Pathogens. It introduces the company's recombinant polyclonal product, GIGA-2050, designed to target SARS-CoV-2. The paper also discusses its novel class of pharmaceuticals and the GMP production and IND investigations. GIGA-2050 hosts more than 12,000 antibodies from a single master cell bank (MCB). Prior to GIGA-2050, the manufacturing methods for smaller recombinant antibody combinations often required the creation and amalgamation of separate MCBs for each monoclonal antibody.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Polyclonal Antibodies Market Report?

The polyclonal antibodies market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Primary Antibody, Secondary Antibody

2) By Source: Rabbits, Goats, Sheep, Other Sources

3) By Application: Research, Diagnostics, Therapy

4) By End-User: Academic and Research Center , Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Centers , Hospitals

Subsegments:

1) By Primary Antibody: Immunoglobulin G (IgG), Immunoglobulin M (IgM), Immunoglobulin A (IgA), Immunoglobulin E (IgE)

2) By Secondary Antibody: Anti-Mouse IgG, Anti-Rabbit IgG, Anti-Goat IgG, Other Secondary Antibodies

View the full polyclonal antibodies market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyclonal-antibodies-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Polyclonal Antibodies Industry?

In 2024, North America led the pack in the polyclonal antibodies market. Currently, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the most rapid growth in the global polyclonal antibodies market moving forward. Other regions included in the polyclonal antibodies market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Polyclonal Antibodies Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodie Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-monoclonal-antibodie-global-market-report

Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodie Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-cancer-monoclonal-antibodie-global-market-report

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodie Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-monoclonal-antibodie-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.